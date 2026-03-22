This train ride from Toronto takes you to the 'Paris of North America' for $110 round trip

You can enjoy some European vibes without leaving the country.

A person standing on a cobblestone street. Right: A person standing by a metro station.

A city in Canada.

@pearl_coutinho | Instagram, @sumanjeet.k.m.sahota | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're craving a little taste of Paris, you don't need to go far. Canada has its own version of this renowned city, just a train ride from Toronto.

While it may not be France, it does offer old-world buildings, a rich history, cobblestone streets, and French culture, making it a closer, more affordable spot for an European-inspired escape.

Montreal is a dreamy destination dupe for France. According to Tourisme Montreal, the city is known as the "Paris of North America" for its "North American comfort and European charm."

It's just over 5 hours by train from Toronto with VIA Rail, and tickets start at $55 per adult one-way.

The train station is located right in Montreal, so you can start exploring the city as soon as you arrive.

If you really want to feel like you've stepped into Paris, you'll want to make your way to Old Montreal. You can stroll along narrow, cobbled streets lined with charming boutiques, artisanal cafés, and cozy bakeries that will transport you to another world.

Don't forget to stop by a café or patisserie for a true European experience. Some top spots include Automne, Café Olimpico, and Crew Collective.

It's also worth visiting one of the Le Petit Dep locations for a sweet treat with a side of European charm.

Montreal boasts tons of attractions to enjoy. You can head to the Notre-Dame Basilica, modelled after Gothic cathedrals in Europe.

Or, check out the open-air Jean-Talon Market, which offers all sorts of local goods and produce.

Bring some comfy shoes, because a hike up Mount Royal for city views is a must-do.

Montreal is also home to many museums and galleries where you can explore artworks and unique histories. A highlight of the area is the Montreal Botanical Garden, where you can wander through enchanting Chinese and Japanese gardens.

With old-world streets and Parisian charm, Montreal is a dreamy spot to explore, no car needed.

VIA Rail Toronto to Montreal

Price: $55 one-way per adult

Tourisme Montréal Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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