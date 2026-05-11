This Ontario spot is one of the world's top 10 'lesser-known' destinations to visit in 2026

You can enjoy a summer escape without the crowds.

Two people standing on a lookout platform. Right: An aeiral view of a city.

A park in Ontario. Right: A city in Ontario.

@livontrails | Instagram, Wirestock | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Planning a summer escape? You don't need to leave the province to experience one of the world's most "under-the-radar" destinations to visit this season.

Skyscanner recently revealed 10 lesser-known destinations to visit for summer 2026, and an Ontario city made the list.

The round-up features global getaway spots "quietly waiting to be discovered when planning summer holidays full of character, lighter on crowds and ready to surprise you."

Thunder Bay ranked second on the list, and with its rich history, rugged wilderness, and sparkling lake views, it's no surprise this city earned a spot as a top summer escape.

Thunder Bay is known as the gateway to Northwest Ontario, a region of over 500,000 sq. km with 150,000 lakes and rivers. It's the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors, with historic paddling routes, scenic trails, epic natural wonders, and more.

You can explore some of the breathtaking parks that surround the city, including Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park, Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, and Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park.

Kakabeka Falls is home to the "Niagara of the North," a massive cascade surrounded by majestic trails, while Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park is "Canada's answer to the Grand Canyon."

Located right beside Ouimet Canyon is Eagle Canyon, where you can wander across the longest suspension footbridge in the country.

Another top attraction near the city is the Amethyst Mine Panorama. The experience lets you dig for your own shimmering gemstones and even bring some home.

In the city, you can enjoy the food scene, stroll by the water, and check out attractions like art galleries and movie theatres.

Fort William Historical Park is one of North America's largest living history sites, and it will transport you back to the fur-trading era.

You can also explore Mount McKay to soak up some beautiful city views.

Other destinations on Skyscanner's list of top 10 lesser-known destinations include Turku, Finland; Crotone, Italy; Kalymnos, Greece; and Ioannina, Greece.

If you're looking for a less-crowded summer escape, this Ontario city offers epic landscapes, outdoor adventures, and peaceful nature surroundings.

Visit Thunder Bay website


Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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