This little Ontario village with cobblestone streets and cozy shops is like a trip to Europe

It's a road trip from Toronto.

A person walking down a street. Right: A person standing on a balcony.

A village in Ontario.

@kessiepeyton | Instagram, @rosy.ak | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to get on a plane to feel like you're on a European getaway this summer. This little Ontario village is brimming with charm, and while it isn't Europe, you can still enjoy a little bit of that overseas feel.

We asked readers on Narcity's Facebook page which Canadian towns feel like Europe, and the comments included this quaint Ontario spot.

Blue Mountain Village is a year-round resort destination set just outside Collingwood, roughly a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto. Framed by scenic mountain landscapes, it's best known for its lively pedestrian village, seasonal events, and outdoor adventures.

The heart of the Village feels like a European-inspired getaway, with cobblestone walkways, vibrant storefronts, and patios with postcard-worthy views.

You can spend your afternoons wandering between boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, or slowing things down with a spa visit, a drink in the sun, or a few rounds at the arcade.

Other attractions include a scenic gondola ride or cooling off at the indoor-outdoor Plunge! Aquatic Centre, which is open year-round.

If you're looking for something more adventurous, there's no shortage of activities. The Mountain Coaster winds through the forest at high speed, while the aerial courses offer a treetop challenge with elevated views. There are also hiking and cycling trails waiting to be explored.

Throughout the summer, you can enjoy a lineup of festivals and events, including Canada Day celebrations, live music, and Movies Under the Stars.

The Village is located just minutes from Collingwood, a charming, waterfront town lined with local shops and cafes. It's a beautiful place to explore, enjoy local food, take picturesque walks, and window-shop.

With its alpine-style atmosphere and range of activities, readers say Blue Mountain Village is like a European-inspired escape without ever leaving the province.

Blue Mountain Village Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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