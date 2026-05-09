This little Ontario village with cobblestone streets and cozy shops is like a trip to Europe
It's a road trip from Toronto.
You don't need to get on a plane to feel like you're on a European getaway this summer. This little Ontario village is brimming with charm, and while it isn't Europe, you can still enjoy a little bit of that overseas feel.
We asked readers on Narcity's Facebook page which Canadian towns feel like Europe, and the comments included this quaint Ontario spot.
Blue Mountain Village is a year-round resort destination set just outside Collingwood, roughly a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto. Framed by scenic mountain landscapes, it's best known for its lively pedestrian village, seasonal events, and outdoor adventures.
The heart of the Village feels like a European-inspired getaway, with cobblestone walkways, vibrant storefronts, and patios with postcard-worthy views.
You can spend your afternoons wandering between boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, or slowing things down with a spa visit, a drink in the sun, or a few rounds at the arcade.
Other attractions include a scenic gondola ride or cooling off at the indoor-outdoor Plunge! Aquatic Centre, which is open year-round.
If you're looking for something more adventurous, there's no shortage of activities. The Mountain Coaster winds through the forest at high speed, while the aerial courses offer a treetop challenge with elevated views. There are also hiking and cycling trails waiting to be explored.
Throughout the summer, you can enjoy a lineup of festivals and events, including Canada Day celebrations, live music, and Movies Under the Stars.
The Village is located just minutes from Collingwood, a charming, waterfront town lined with local shops and cafes. It's a beautiful place to explore, enjoy local food, take picturesque walks, and window-shop.
With its alpine-style atmosphere and range of activities, readers say Blue Mountain Village is like a European-inspired escape without ever leaving the province.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.