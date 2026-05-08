12 weird things I noticed as a Vancouver newcomer that locals can't see
Toronto may be in the same country, but the two cities couldn't be more different...
Being a newcomer to any city means you see things that locals can't. Most of the time, it's because they either don't notice them anymore, don't want to notice them, or are just so used to things being a certain way that they don't think any of it is "weird."
But when I moved to Vancouver a few years ago, I noticed things I didn't expect — and things I doubt most Vancouverites would even consider "different."
Still, quirks are what make any city stand out and give it personality, and Vancouver definitely has plenty.
Everyone looks like they're about to go hiking (all the time)
It doesn't matter if it's coffee or dinner — people in Vancouver are always dressed as they might suddenly head up a mountain on a moment's notice.
Technical jackets, high-end athletic shoes, leggings – Vancouver brings athleisure to a whole different level. As a newcomer, you start to wonder if you missed a memo about a spontaneous hike requirement. Or maybe you're just overdressed.
The goes quiet way earlier than you expect
For a major city, Vancouver winds down fast. Late nights aren't really that late. Entire neighbourhoods go quiet, even on weekends. If you're coming from somewhere with a strong nightlife culture, or at least a place that has bars regularly close at 2 a.m, it's one of the first things you notice.
People are friendly... but not that friendly
It's Canada, so, of course, people are polite here. But making actual friends in Vancouver is notoriously difficult for those who aren't from here.
Plans stay vague, conversations are nice enough, but it takes effort to move past that initial introduction and see if there's any real room and investment in friendships, which, sadly, is usually not the case for locals. They tend to stick to themselves.
Wellness is almost social currency
Things like yoga, clean eating, mindfulness, saunas, and cold plunges are all really normalized and casually talked about in Vancouver. Aura readings, astrology, sound baths — you name it — there's a place for wellness and alternative therapies in and around the city, and people are genuinely into it.
It's also just kind of built into social life here, and it's where a lot of community can happen. It's not even talked about in a preachy way; it's just… normal.
Rain is constant, but also kinda low-key
We all know it rains in Vancouver, but it rains differently here. Before arriving, you might expect dramatic downpours.
Instead, it's more like a never-ending drizzle. The rain here doesn't feel intense enough to justify cancelling plans – although that does happen – but it also never really stops for months. It's just… there. And somehow you get used to it.
Sushi is just a casual food here
In many cities, sushi – meaning, good sushi – is often a treat saved for special occasions or monthly allowances.
In Vancouver, it's what you grab when you don't feel like cooking or something you crave because we're pretty spoiled here. It's affordable, high-quality, and everywhere. The bar is also strangely high for even the best sushi, and people will casually critique sushi and its freshness like they're food critics.
The seawall has its own unspoken rules
What looks like a scenic walking path turns out to be a surprisingly structured system.
There are different lanes — for cycling, walking, and arguably even jogging and dog walking — along with unspoken expectations and a quiet but very real judgment if you're standing in the wrong place. No one officially explains the rules, although they might give you side-eye or, sometimes, actually say something.
Mostly, though, you learn by getting in the way once.
The mountains look fake
At first, the mountains look unreal. You genuinely have moments where you think, wait, there are actual mountains right there? You'll be walking through downtown, or in your car driving down Main, and you see snowy peaks. It genuinely feels like a green screen effect. Locals might barely react, but newcomers still do double takes.
Coffee is like a religion here
Coffee is loved in most cities, but there's a certain level of affection for coffee in Vancouver — especially when it comes to local and independent coffee shops — that can be surprising to a newcomer.
The passion isn't quite on an Australian level, but it's enough to notice just how many indie coffee shops there are and how seriously people take a good flat white here.
People talk about real estate constantly
Maybe this isn't that weird considering Vancouver is one of the most expensive places to live, but it is a little strange how often housing prices come up in everyday conversation, especially since most people here can't actually afford to own a home in Vancouver.
Real estate isn't even discussed in a dramatic way; it's just a default topic. Some people complain about it, while others are genuinely fascinated by it. As a newcomer, it feels intense at first, and you start to wonder why everyone talks about it so much, but eventually you realize it's just part of the culture.
There's hyper-specific recycling rules
You might break out into a cold sweat when it comes to garbage and recycling day in Vancouver. Trash sorting can feel like a test. Compost, soft plastics, hard plastics, cardboard — there's a bin for everything, and they're all picked up on different days of the week.
The same goes for fast food places and coffee shops. There are separate bins for basically everything, and if you hesitate while sorting your trash, a local will probably notice.
Everyone's into something niche here
Whether it's hiking, skiing, coffee, cold plunging, or pickleball, it feels like everyone in Vancouver is really into something niche, and they want to know what your "thing" is too.
People can talk endlessly about their hobbies and interests here. It's actually kind of interesting hearing what everyone's into, but it can also feel a little nerve-wracking when you don't have a niche hobby or hyper-specific interest to talk about, like you're somehow boring or beige in comparison.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.