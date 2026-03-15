I can confirm these 9 Vancouver stereotypes to be 100% true, as an apologetic local
I'll admit — we have our faults.
Even as a true Vancouverite (born and bred in the suburbs and now a city-dweller), I like to think I'm relatively self-aware. Vancouver – and the people who inhabit the city — comes with a specific set of unique quirks.
There's a lot to love about this city, and a lot to make fun of (yes, we complain about the rain while the rest of Canada is under 10 feet of snow, I get it).
While there may be much that the rest of the country gets wrong about us, there are a handful of undeniably true Vancouver stereotypes that hold up — and here they are.
Wellness culture is, in fact, everywhere
In Vancouver, it's normal to drop $40 on an early-morning Pilates class.
It's normal to wear athleisure clothing around the city (my fav). It's normal to see people cold plunging in the river, even in the winter. It's normal to make friends at run clubs. It's normal to find grocery stores stocked with organic and local goods. It's normal to end a night out before midnight to get your beauty rest to wake up early, or because the SkyTrain stops running at midnight.
Vancouver wellness culture is a very real thing.
Yeah, making friends here is hard
Vancouver has a reputation for being cliquey and hard to make friends in, and sorry, I have to agree.
I've both planned and attended events that have flopped because people either don't respond or flake out after confirming.
Finding your people in Vancouver takes work, but it's possible. I've found regular spaces like the women's kickboxing gym I attend, which have been amazing for building community and getting to know new people.
Just like any city, you have to put the work in and find your place.
People are truly always up for an outdoor adventure
Mountains, ocean, forests… blah blah blah. You don't need to hear another person from Vancouver bragging about the city’s natural beauty. (We really can't stop, though… Have you seen the mountain views?).
Because of the proximity to nature, Vancouver has a reputation for loving outdoor adventures, and it's definitely well-founded. Talk to ten people on a Monday morning about their weekend, and nine of them were hiking, skiing, or walking with their dog in Pacific Spirit Park.
Pro tip: Just make sure you have the right gear, as the Vancouver rain is also a well-founded stereotype you want to take seriously.
Vancouverites never want to leave the city
I used to live in New Westminster, a 30-minute trip from Vancouver. But the number of times people said it was "too far" to visit is honestly staggering. And that's just New West. God forbid a Vancouverite is asked to visit Coquitlam or Delta or (gasp!) Abbotsford.
Not everyone has a car, I get it. It almost feels like the unofficial motto, though, is "once in Vancouver, stay in Vancouver."
Or maybe, “I'm better than you, I live in Vancouver."
Don't tell my friends in the suburbs, but I honestly kind of get it now that I live in the city. It's Great — there are lots of things to do in Vancouver, and driving is a nightmare. Which leads to my next point…
Driving and parking is a nightmare
Complaining about traffic and parking in Vancouver has got to be the start of every conversation: "Sorry I'm late, the traffic, ugh."
Driving in this city really is that awful. Just try getting over any bridge from the North Shore, at literally any time ever, or commuting across the city during rush hour without breaking down in tears.
Then, when you finally get to your destination? $100 for parking.
Luckily, the city has lots of walkable areas and options like public transit, biking, or carshare programs can help you avoid the worst of it.
We're obsessed with cafes and breweries
There are Vancouver neighbourhoods that have so many coffee shops or breweries that you wonder how they’re all still in business (looking at you Mount Pleasant).
But they are. And they're packed with locals enjoying an overpriced latte and sweet treat (guilty) or obscure craft beer flavour.
We're also obsessed with sushi
I love sushi, and I love that I can find a top-tier sushi restaurant in nearly any five-block radius in this city. Sushi is delicious, affordable, and plentiful throughout Vancouver — it totally deserves its reputation as the city's favourite food.
Everyone is from somewhere else
While I’m not quite a born-and-raised Vancouverite myself, I find I’m often the closest to it! Many of my friends in the city are transplants from other parts of the country (lots of Albertans fleeing the cold), or from other parts of the world, often landing in Vancouver for post-secondary and sticking it out after building a life here.
I love it. It makes the city diverse, and you meet people from all different backgrounds and experiences.
There's a strong environmental focus
Vancouver has a reputation for being "green."
The city literally had a decade-long initiative called the "Greenest City Action Plan," and invests heavily in environment-focused initiatives.
But I see this attitude in everyday Vancouverites, too. I have friends who choose not to drive for environmental reasons or restrict it to the occasional carshare ride.
Others diligently shop at low-waste refill stores. I love walking around my neighbourhood and seeing the community gardens and lawn beautification projects. People do genuinely care about the environment here.
So there they are — the nine Vancouver stereotypes that I can confirm are 100% true. And honestly? I wouldn't have it any other way.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.