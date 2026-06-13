This dreamy Ontario waterfall tucked in a tiny village is the best alternative to Niagara Falls
It's just 30 minutes from Niagara Falls.
If you live in Ontario, you've likely seen Niagara Falls at least once in your life. While the world-famous attraction is one of the province's most iconic natural wonders, readers say this picturesque waterfall is a worthy alternative.
Tucked away in a scenic valley, this waterfall features not one but two enchanting cascades, and it's just 30 minutes from Niagara Falls.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share their picks for the best waterfall in Ontario, besides Niagara Falls, and this spot came up in the comments.
Balls Falls is a magical cascade situated in Twenty Valley's Ball's Falls Conservation Area.
The destination boasts endless natural beauty and unique sites, including trails, waterfalls, and a historic village featuring preserved 19th-century buildings.
Known as Glen Elgin, the former mill town includes landmarks such as a blacksmith shop, flour mill, church, and the original Balls family residence.
To reach the waterfalls, you can follow the 1.7-kilometre Cataract Trail. The picturesque hike takes you through the village along Twenty Mile Creek to both Upper Ball's Falls and Lower Ball's Falls.
The waterfalls tumble over the edge of the Niagara Escarpment. You can enjoy the views of Upper Falls from above or travel down to the bottom for a new perspective. Lower Falls is located nearby.
The waterfall looks different throughout the year, as its flow depends on rainfall and seasonal conditions. In spring, water rushes over the escarpment in a powerful cascade, while drier months can reveal a gentler, smaller curtain of water.
After taking in the views, you can stretch your legs on nearby trails that follow Twenty Mile Creek and connect to sections of the Bruce Trail.
With its heritage village, scenic trails, and enchanting cascades, it's no surprise readers say Ball's Falls is the best alternative to Niagara Falls.
Ball's Falls Conservation Area
Price: $15 per vehicle and driver, $5 per additional adult passenger
When: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.