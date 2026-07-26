Ontario's warmest beach is near Toronto with silky white sand shores and shallow waters
It's a mini summer paradise.
You don't have to fly south to find warm, shimmering waters and soft white sand this summer.
One of Ontario's warmest beach destinations is just 2 hours from Toronto, offering silky shores, shallow waters, and a laid-back escape brimming with summer vibes.
With its calm, clear waters and stunning sunsets, this beach is a dreamy spot for a summer day trip or a weekend getaway filled with swimming, sunbathing, and lakeside views.
Bay Beach, also known as Crystal Beach, is one of the most popular summer spots along Lake Erie. Located in Fort Erie, this beach is known for its soft white sand, shallow waters, and warm swimming conditions that make it a favourite during the warmer months.
The beach has been named one of the best in Canada by Narcity readers, and it's easy to see why. With its sandy shoreline and blue waters, Bay Beach offers a tropical-feeling escape without leaving Ontario.
According to Niagara Homes, it has "some of the finest soft sand and warmest freshwater swimming in Ontario."
You can spend the day swimming and relaxing by the water, with amenities including a modern washroom facility, playground, pavilion, and accessible ramp down to the beach.
After soaking up the sun, you can wander into the nearby Crystal Beach community, which is just steps from the shoreline. The charming area is filled with local cafes, restaurants, ice cream shops, and boutiques, making it easy to turn a beach day into a full summer outing.
Bay Beach is part of Niagara's South Coast, a region known as Ontario's "unofficial beach capital."
If you're looking to explore more sandy shorelines nearby, Nickel Beach in Port Colborne is another popular spot to add to your summer itinerary.
Day passes are required to access Bay Beach and can be purchased online or at the beach entrance. Passes cost $5 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday, including holidays.
For anyone craving warm lake waters and soft white sand without a flight, this Ontario beach is a summer destination worth checking out.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.