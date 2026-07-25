This quaint Ontario town has European charm and Canada's largest freshwater swimming pool

Bring your bathing suit!

A person walking down a street. Right: A person by a swimming hole.

A small town in Ontario. Right: A swimming hole in Ontario.

@townofstmarys | Instagram, @that_girl_vlogs_ | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Looking for a summer escape that feels like a little slice of Europe?

This Ontario town is known for its historic stone buildings, charming downtown streets and a unique swimming spot where you can cool off on a sunny day.

Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a quick day trip, it's a destination worth adding to your summer list.

Located along the Thames River, St. Marys is a picturesque town filled with old-world charm. Its limestone buildings and historic architecture have given the community a European-inspired feel, and earned it the nickname "The Stonetown."

The streets are filled with local boutiques, cafes and restaurants to explore, making it easy to spend a day or longer soaking up the small-town vibes.

One of St. Marys' biggest summer draws is its swimming hole. Once a limestone quarry, St. Marys Quarry has been transformed into a massive freshwater swimming area known as "Canada's largest outdoor freshwater swimming pool."

During the warmer months, you can take a refreshing swim, jump from the cliffs, bounce on a water trampoline or relax in the picnic areas overlooking the water.

For even more summer fun, you can check out the Super Splash Waterpark, which features floating obstacles including the 14-foot-tall Ice Tower and a giant slide.

Access to the waterpark requires a separate ticket from quarry admission, and tickets can be purchased online or in person.

Admission to St. Marys Quarry is $7.50 per adult, while Super Splash tickets start at $20.

While you're in the area, you can pop over to the beautiful city of Stratford, located just minutes away from St. Marys. Stratford is known for its historic streets, scenic river, and Stratford Festival, which features a range of live performances.

With its storybook downtown and giant swimming hole, St. Marys is worth adding to your summer plans.

St. Marys Tourism Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ontario small townsswimming holesstratford ontariost marys
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Ontario is home to Canada's largest freshwater swimming pool and it's reopening soon

Grab your goggles!

10 majestic Ontario natural wonders to visit this summer if you've already seen Niagara Falls

Start planning those summer adventures!

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 8 of these 13 stunning summer spots

How many spots can you check off the list?

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 5 of these 10 cute towns and villages

How many have you been to?

Canada's fall forecast reveals which days it will be snowy in these provinces

You might see the first snow of the season before November.

Destruction of properties near Clinton may be worst in B.C.'s fire season so far

Properties destroyed to Clinton, B.C., wildfire

I compared pizza slices from Costco and Loblaws to see which one comes out on top

🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕

Trump hitting countries, including Canada, with forced labour tariffs

Trump implements forced labour tariffs

You could be part of an $8 million class action lawsuit if you bought beef in Canada

This is related to alleged price fixing.

Ontario's fall forecast says there will be snow and cooler temperatures on these days

A cooler-than-normal season is forecast.

16 products I will always buy at Dollarama because they're high-quality and affordable

Why spend more when you don't have to? 💰

I'm a Toronto local and here's my definitive ranking of the best neighbourhoods in the city

Planning a move?

17 Kirkland Signature household items at Costco that are dupes of name-brand products

A lot of the Kirkland versions also cost less!