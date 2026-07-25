This quaint Ontario town has European charm and Canada's largest freshwater swimming pool
Bring your bathing suit!
Looking for a summer escape that feels like a little slice of Europe?
This Ontario town is known for its historic stone buildings, charming downtown streets and a unique swimming spot where you can cool off on a sunny day.
Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a quick day trip, it's a destination worth adding to your summer list.
Located along the Thames River, St. Marys is a picturesque town filled with old-world charm. Its limestone buildings and historic architecture have given the community a European-inspired feel, and earned it the nickname "The Stonetown."
The streets are filled with local boutiques, cafes and restaurants to explore, making it easy to spend a day or longer soaking up the small-town vibes.
One of St. Marys' biggest summer draws is its swimming hole. Once a limestone quarry, St. Marys Quarry has been transformed into a massive freshwater swimming area known as "Canada's largest outdoor freshwater swimming pool."
During the warmer months, you can take a refreshing swim, jump from the cliffs, bounce on a water trampoline or relax in the picnic areas overlooking the water.
For even more summer fun, you can check out the Super Splash Waterpark, which features floating obstacles including the 14-foot-tall Ice Tower and a giant slide.
Access to the waterpark requires a separate ticket from quarry admission, and tickets can be purchased online or in person.
Admission to St. Marys Quarry is $7.50 per adult, while Super Splash tickets start at $20.
While you're in the area, you can pop over to the beautiful city of Stratford, located just minutes away from St. Marys. Stratford is known for its historic streets, scenic river, and Stratford Festival, which features a range of live performances.
With its storybook downtown and giant swimming hole, St. Marys is worth adding to your summer plans.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.