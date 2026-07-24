I compared pizza slices from Costco and Loblaws to see which one comes out on top
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I'll assume we're all on the same page that pizza is the best — especially when it's a hot, fresh slice exactly when you're hungry and craving something delicious.
Luckily, you don't have to hit up a specific pizza shop to grab one. Costco and Loblaws both offer pizza-by-the-slice, so you can fuel your next shopping trip with some cheesy goodness.
Available across Canada and known for their affordable prices and large quantities, these two stores also boast a wide selection of hot and prepared foods. Costco's food court is pretty legendary with its $1.50 hot dogs and ice cream the size of your face, but Loblaws has a shockingly big selection of tasty meals, too.
I was curious which one would be better, and since pizza is one of my favourite foods, I put the two options head-to-head to see what came out on top. And honestly? It was tougher than expected.
Costco pizza
Look at that melty cheese!
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
People have been telling me about how good Costco pizza is for a long time, and I've finally experienced it for myself. And let me confirm: it holds up to its reputation.
It's cheap and huge. It's cheesy and piping hot. It's greasy in all the best ways... I really enjoyed it. The pepperoni pieces were nice and crispy, too, which was a great addition. The pizza is tasty but very rich — even one slice was too much for me. But if you're looking for the ultimate comfort-food pizza, this is it.
My one downside is that the piece is a little too big for the plate and, because of the grease, it's hard to hold with your cart and other items. Bring a friend for help.
Price: $2.59 per slice
Rating: 8/10
Loblaws pizza
Square pizza is always fun
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Next up: Loblaws. They have a large prepared foods section, with at least five different flavours of pizza mixed in with noodles, samosas, sandwiches, and other meal options. Among the pizza flavours, some featured creative toppings such as buffalo chicken, mushrooms, and spicy sausage. So while I went with pepperoni for consistency, I definitely want to go back and try more.
First impressions: I like the square shape, good cheese-to-pepperoni ratio, and it's way less greasy than Costco.
After taking my first bite, I was impressed by the flavours and texture — the crust was soft and chewy, the sauce was flavourful, and it had a good amount of toppings on it.
The one (big) downside was that it wasn't piping hot after they warmed it up for me, so the cheese didn't have that melty, gooey texture I look for on a fresh slice.
Still, it was a solid piece of pizza for a reasonable price. I'd go back.
Price: $5.00 per slice
Rating: 7.5/10
The two slices ranked closer than I thought, probably because they're very different. Costco's pizza scores high on taste, texture, and cost... but its greasiness makes it feel like an occasional indulgence rather than a go-to slice. Loblaws, on the other hand, wasn't as hot, but still had great taste. The price was higher, but so was the quality. Plus, they have more flavours (Costco only offers pepperoni and cheese).
Costco takes the win here, but there are pros and cons to each. Should I just go back and try them again to double-check?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.