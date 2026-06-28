I compared sushi from Costco, Loblaws, and Metro — one failed the test
I dream of sushi.🍣
Over the last couple of months, I've taste-tested a LOT of food. From popular fried chicken spots to classic Canadian snacks, I've been doing serious research to find out what foods are actually worth the price tag.
None has excited me more than this one, though: trying to take-out sushi from three of Canada's biggest grocery stores. Obviously, these rankings are subjective, but across price, ingredient quality, taste, and portion sizes, there are many details worth considering if you're going to skip the restaurant and opt for something quick and easy instead.
So grab your chopsticks and soy sauce, and let's get into it.
Costco: Kirkland California Crab Rolls
Costco, you have let me down.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
I'm a die-hard Costco gal, so I had very high hopes for this one. Sushi traditionalists may say that California rolls aren't "real" sushi, but it was one of the only options available, so my hands were a bit tied, and I definitely didn't want to commit to a full-on platter before doing a smidge of reconnaissance first. Plus, I loved that the portion was generous (16 pieces in total) and that it was made with real crab!
But if I'm being honest, the experience was downhill from there.
The rice had absolutely zero structural integrity, and the rolls fell apart almost immediately (and forget about trying to grab them with chopsticks — disaster). Perhaps most disappointing of all, however, was the flavour. Where was it? Can someone point me in its general direction? Despite allegedly having a slew of flavourful ingredients, like sriracha and sushi vinegar, it was impossible to eat these without a generous slick 'n' dip of wasabi and soy sauce.
Price: $18.81
Rating: 1/5
Metro: Bento Sushi Spicy California Roll
Tasty & budget-friendly.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Next stop: Metro.
I decided to keep the California roll theme going to make the comparisons as fair as possible, and let me tell ya: Metro came THROUGH. While this one was made with imitation crab rather than the real thing, the overall taste more than made up for it.
It came with ten perfectly-rolled and flavourful pieces, each one generously drizzled with a spicy mayo that left a lingering heat — exactly what I was looking for. If I'm being honest, after the Costco experience, I had lost a lot of enthusiasm for this taste test, but this set completely turned things around. The proportion of rice to crab and cukes was *chef's kiss*, and that's all before we even factor in the price.
I'd much rather spend $19 for a double portion of these (20 pieces in total), compared to Costco's 16. Shop smarter, not harder, people!
Price: $8.50
Rank: 4.5/5
Loblaws: Bento Sushi Spicy Tuna Roll
The happiness is real.
Victoria Kuglin | Narcity
Last up: Lobaws.
This is where things got interesting. I was surprised to see the same brand, Bento Sushi, making ready-made rolls for both Loblaws and Metro, but the Loblaws selection was far and beyond what I spotted at Metro. Between boats, onigiri, combos, and sushi burritos, I was positively spoiled for choice. Naturally, I took this as an invitation to deviate from California rolls — why waste a great opportunity, you know?
So, the spicy tuna roll came home with me. It's a good thing it did, too, because it was far and away the best option I tried. Everything about it was great: the fish was fresh, the cucumbers were crunchy, the rice was sticky, and the seaweed kept the whole party neatly together. It was, essentially, the platonic ideal of store-bought sushi, and you can bet that the next time a sudden craving strikes, I'll be popping by for another helping.
Price: $11
Rank: 5/5
Here's the truth: As good as these grocery store rolls were, they obviously don't compare to a great sushi shop or a decadent omakase experience. But when you're in a pinch (read: starving) and all you want is a healthier alternative to most take-out options, a quick little sushi plate is just the ticket.
Just make sure to do your due diligence before committing, because they're most certainly not all created equal. Here are a few things I'd suggest looking for before slipping one in your cart:
Rice-to-roll ratio: Generous rice portions are great, but so are generous portions of fish. It's all about balance, baby!
Portion sizes: It seems like a good deal until you start counting. Anything less than eight pieces really isn't worth the trouble, in my opinion.
Cost: Just like portions, prices vary from brand to brand (and store to store). But if you're paying more than $2 per piece, you may as well go to a proper sushi spot instead.
As for taste, that all comes down to personal preference. I might love a zesty kick, but you might lean towards the milder options. No shame in that — so choose with your heart! Listen to your cravings! While not every store has as many options as Loblaws, you're certain to find something to tickle your taste buds.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.