Costco is offering deals that get you the cost of your membership back in gift cards
Some members can get $150!
Costco has deals that offer gift cards to members in Canada.
You can receive $25, $50, $100 and even $150 from the wholesale retailer just for having a membership.
These gift cards get you money off Costco purchases and are close to or more than the cost of the membership fee, which can help you save money.
It costs $65 a year (plus taxes) to be a Gold Star member and $130 a year (plus taxes) to be an Executive member at Costco Canada, so here's how to get the cost of your membership back plus even more money.
There is a member offer that gets you a $100 online voucher if you sign up for an Executive membership or a $50 online voucher if you sign up for a Gold Star membership.
When paying for your membership on Costco.ca, enter promo code NMEMB100 for the Executive membership or NMEMB50 for the Gold Star membership at checkout.
You'll receive an email with your membership number that you have to show to a clerk at the Membership Counter at any Costco location in Canada to get your membership card.
Then, within two to four business days, you'll receive an email that includes your online voucher code.
This offer is for new members and past members whose memberships have been expired for 18 months or more.
You have until Sunday, August 30 to sign up for a new membership and get this deal. Then, the online voucher is valid until Sunday, September 27.
The $100 online voucher for Executive members must be used in a single transaction on Costco.ca of more than $250 before taxes, fees and shipping.
The $50 online voucher for Gold Star members must be used in a single transaction on Costco.ca greater than $150 before taxes, fees and shipping.
You can't use the online voucher at Costco stores in Canada or on CostcoBusinessCentre.ca. It doesn't apply to purchases of Costco Shop Cards, gift cards, certificates and tickets, travel, tires, membership, or membership renewals.
There is a "refer a friend" deal that you can get through the wholesale retailer.
When you refer someone to become a Costco member, you will each receive a $50 online voucher if they sign up for an Executive membership or a $25 online voucher if they sign up for a Gold Star membership.
You need to bring someone you know to the Membership Counter at any Costco store in Canada. During the sign-up process, you have to show the deal webpage to the clerk.
This offer is for existing members who refer someone who is a new member or whose membership has been expired for 18 months or more.
You can get this deal until Sunday, August 30, and the voucher is valid until Sunday, September 27.
The $50 online voucher code for Executive sign-ups must be used in a single Costco.ca transaction greater than $200 before taxes, fees and shipping.
The $25 online voucher code for Gold Star sign-ups must be used in a single Costco.ca transaction of more than $125 before taxes, fees and shipping.
You can't use the online voucher at Costco stores in Canada or on CostcoBusinessCentre.ca. It doesn't apply to purchases of Costco Shop Cards, gift cards, certificates and tickets, travel, tires, membership, or membership renewals.
To get the cost of your membership back and even more money from Costco, you have to get both deals.
If you sign up for an Executive membership and then refer someone to become an Executive member, you get $150 in gift cards. That's $20 more than the cost of your membership.
If you sign up for a Gold Star membership and then refer someone to become a Gold Star member, you get $75 in gift cards. That's $10 more than the cost of your membership.
You get $100 in gift cards if you're a Gold Star member and get someone to sign up as an Executive member, which is $35 more than the cost of your membership!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.