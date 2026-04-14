Costco has these deals that get you back the cost of your membership and even more money
You could get close to $200 from Costco!
Costco has a few deals that offer you money, including the cost of your membership.
That means you could get almost $200 back from the wholesale retailer!
These deals at Costco Canada are for new members, membership referrals and upgraded memberships.
So, here's what you need to know about the three membership offers that get you money from Costco.
With the Become a Member deal, you get the cost of your Costco membership back as a voucher.
If you sign up as an Executive member, you'll get an online voucher for $130 off a $250 purchase on Costco.ca.
If you sign up as a Gold Star member, you'll receive an online voucher for $65 off a $150 purchase on Costco.ca.
When paying for your membership on Costco.ca, you have to enter the promo code — NMEMB130 for Executive or NMEMB65 for Gold Star — at checkout.
You'll get an email from Costco with your membership number, and you have to show that email at the Membership Counter in any Costco location in Canada to pick up your membership card.
Then, you'll receive an email within two to four business days with your online voucher.
This offer is available until August 30, 2026, to anyone who has never been a Costco member or whose membership has been expired for 18 months or more.
The online voucher is valid until September 27, 2026.
It must be used in a single transaction greater than $250 or $150, depending on your membership, before taxes, applicable fees and shipping.
With the Refer a Friend deal, you and someone you know can each get a voucher.
If you refer someone to become a Costco member, you'll both receive a $50 online voucher for an Executive membership sign-up or a $25 online voucher for a Gold Star membership sign-up.
You have to bring a friend or someone you know to the Membership Counter at a Costco store in Canada. Then, when they sign up for a new membership, you have to show the Refer a Friend site to the Membership Clerk to get the vouchers.
This offer is available until August 30, 2026, and the person you refer must be a new member or a former member whose membership has been expired for 18 months or more.
The online voucher is valid until September 27, 2026.
You must use the $50 voucher in a single transaction of more than $200, before taxes, applicable fees and shipping. The $25 voucher must be used in a single transaction that's greater than $125, before taxes, applicable fees and shipping.
With the Membership Upgrade deal, you can get a $25 voucher when you upgrade from Gold Star to Executive.
You have to sign in to your online Costco account or create one using your membership number.
Then, go to "Account," then click "Renew Membership", and then click "Upgrade Membership." You'll see your prorated upgrade fee under "Order Summary."
After you complete the payment details, click the "Upgrade Membership" button.
The code for the $25 online voucher will be sent to the email address on your Costco account within two to four business days of the successful membership upgrade.
This deal is available until May 17, 2026, and is only valid for a one-time membership upgrade.
You have until June 14, 2026, to use the online voucher in a single transaction of more than $25 before taxes, applicable fees and shipping.
These online vouchers aren't valid at Costco stores. You can only redeem a voucher on Costco.ca.
If you sign up for a new Executive membership and then refer a friend to sign up as an Executive member, you can get vouchers totalling $180.
You can get $140 in vouchers if you sign up for a new Gold Star membership, refer a friend for an Executive membership and then upgrade your membership!
If you sign up as a Gold Star member and then upgrade to Executive, you can get $90 in vouchers from Costco.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.