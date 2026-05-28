New mother dies after arriving at Halifax hospital last week without newborn: police
Halifax police have confirmed the death of a young mother whose newborn was found dead in a wooded area last week.
The 23-year-old woman, who has not been identified, arrived Friday at a Halifax hospital in extremely poor health, having just given birth.
The woman’s baby, however, wasn’t with her, prompting a search that ended Sunday when the newborn’s remains were found southwest of the city in the rural community of Goodwood.
The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has been called in to determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.
Meanwhile, the cause of the infant’s death has yet to be determined, and police say both autopsies may take some time to complete.
Two people have been charged in the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2026.
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