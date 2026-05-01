Man charged with murder of 2 children in Calgary

Man charged with murder after 2 children found dead in vehicle in Calgary
Man charged with murder of 2 children in Calgary
A vehicle where two children were found dead is being towed away as police watch the scene in Calgary on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Police say a man is in custody.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dayne Patterson
Writer

Court records show a 37-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Calgary.

Police have said the victims were under 10 years old.

The man made his first court appearance Friday. Information identifying the accused can't be released under a publication ban.

The children were found Thursday in the SUV along a busy thoroughfare in the city’s northwest.

Police said they received a phone call around 10 a.m. that led them to the vehicle, which was stopped. The man was arrested outside the vehicle.

Court records say the children were killed a day earlier.

Police haven't said how the children died but autopsies were scheduled for later Friday.

Officers are looking for witnesses who can provide additional information in the case.

The accused is set to appear in court Monday for a bail hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026.

By Dayne Patterson and Bill Graveland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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