9 of the best Toronto restaurants local foodies don't want you to know about
Shhhh! 🤫 Don't tell anyone.
Every Toronto restaurant is sold as a "hidden gem" now. Scroll TikTok for five minutes, and you'll hear influencers repeating the same ChatGPT speech about where to eat in the city. Suddenly, every decent pasta, every mid sandwich, and every semi-cute spot in the city is being explained to you as some underground secret. It's not.
The real best restaurants in Toronto can't be discovered through press releases and influencer dinners. The true hidden gems of the city are not optimized for the algorithm. There are places that people hesitate to name out loud. The spots our true locals try to gatekeep from the internet. These spots come through word of mouth, exploring a new neighbourhood with a friend, or living somewhere else long enough to earn it.
These are those spots. The spots are worth discovering.
#1. Roberto's Ristorante Italiano
A true Toronto institution hiding in plain sight. Family-owned since 1975, this old-school Italian spot thrives on old-world charm. White tablecloths, black chairs, exposed brick archways. It feels classic rather than curated.
If you grew up around Yonge and Eglinton, you already know. If you didn't, you may have been lucky enough to discover one of the city's most authentic dining rooms. The breadsticks alone have a cult following, but it's the osso bucco that keeps people coming back for more. This isn't a trendy Italian place, because it doesn't need to be. It's a spot that stands the test of time.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 2622 Yonge St.
#2. Hodo Kwaja
A Korean bakery that still feels a discovery every time I stop by. Family-run since 1992, this Bloor Street staple specializes in sweets that haven't been rebranded for Instagram. People come for the walnut cakes and stay for the red bean pancakes. It's the kind of place you stumble into once and gatekeep forever.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Korean
Address: 656 Bloor St W
#3. Sanko Trading Co.
At first glance, it's often mistaken for a toy store. After some investigation, you'll quickly come to realize that it's a Japanese grocery store. Not just any Japanese grocery store, but one of the best spots in the city to grab a quick bite.
True regulars know that the in-house onigiri rivals any you'll find in the city. Salmon teriyaki, spicy fried chicken – all fresh, simple, shockingly good for something you grab out of a grocery store fridge. The kind of spot that's a true "iykyk" kind of spot, and people want to keep it that way.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 730 Queen St W
#5. Takoyaki6ix
Blink, and you'll miss it. Literally, this tiny shop, hidden in Kensington Market, is a street-side spot serving up some of the freshest Asian bites in the city. Rated unbelievably high at 4.9 on Google Reviews, it's a shock to think this place hasn't blown up yet. If you ask me, the miso pork belly and chicken katsu bao are wildly underrated and worth a trip to the cramped, chaotic, and authentic spot.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese Street food
Address: 160 Baldwin St.
#6. Mini Bar
Part bodega, part grab-and-go sushi bar, part sandwich counter. This Korean-run downtown spot serves what's said to be one of the best breakfast sandwiches in the city for under $6 (on Reddit, the only corner of the internet where you can actually find hidden gems). Egg, ham, and cheese on an English muffin. It's exactly what New York has plenty of that we always want more of.
Price: 💸
Address: 116 Spadina Ave.
#7. Lucky Donkatsu
Seriously underrated. Right on Yonge Street and still overlooked. This spot does old-school Korean donkatsu – crispy breaded pork cutlets and rich curry sauces – it's comfort food at its peak. It's not flashy, ordered off plastic-sleeved menus, it's not viral, and that's exactly why it feels authentic.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Korean
Address: 415 Yonge St. Unit 103
#8. La Focaccia
For months, it didn't even have a sign. Operating out of an industrial plaza in Bolton, this place felt like a rumour more than a restaurant. You had to know someone who knew someone to find it – and once you did, you weren't telling anyone.
The vodka parm chicken sandwich is genuinely one of the best sandwiches in the GTA. Messy, rich, and unforgettable. The kind of sandwich you think about months later.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 365 Healey Rd #9, Caledon
#9. The Eighth Son
Without a storefront, this place gets away with staying hidden – some of the most absurdly good cinnamon rolls in the city, and with its size? It feels like it never ends.
Operating out of The Fourth Man in the Fire, these massive, three-day fermented buns are only available by pre-order. They're the size of your head and totally worth planning your week around – the kind of place that plays hard to get, but is worth the chase.
Price: 💸
Address: 832 Dundas St W
#10. Eastend Pie & Mash
Disguised as "Marsian Business System Consulting" at 1031 Gerrard St. E, this Leslieville spot is hiding in plain sight. Inside, it's a full transport to the U.K. Classic meat pies, mash, and savoury pasties. Done with obsessive authenticity –down to the 400-year-old English mill. It's history on a plate. A very specific, very intentional experience that most people (thankfully) haven't caught onto yet.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: British
Address: 1031 Gerrard St E
Toronto doesn't need more "hidden gems." We need people to stop calling everything one. In a foodie city like Toronto, with restaurants on every corner, it's practically waiting to be discovered. So put down your phone, take a walk down the street, and find yourself a city institution worth exploring.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.