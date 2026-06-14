You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 7 of these 12 gorgeous destinations
It might be time to plan some road trips!
Looking for some travel inspiration? You might want to add some of these iconic Ontario destinations to your bucket list. From majestic islands to enchanting small towns, these spots are perfect for day trips or longer getaways.
Only true Ontarians can say they've visited at least seven of these 12 must-see destinations, each offering its own mix of scenic views, charm, and unforgettable experiences across the province.
If you're a local, chances are you've checked off at least a few, but there's always another spot worth exploring.
Bruce Peninsula National Park
Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass.
Address: Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known for its dramatic, rugged shoreline and some of Ontario's most striking blue waters, Bruce Peninsula National Park is a spectacular destination that's worth adding to your bucket list.
One of its most famous attractions is the Grotto, a stunning cave carved into the limestone cliffs over thousands of years. The surrounding water shimmers in shades of turquoise and emerald, making it one of the most photographed spots in the province.
You'll also want to visit the nearby Indian Head Cove beach, which has crystal-clear waters that look almost tropical.
Beyond these iconic landmarks, the park is also home to sections of the Bruce Trail, scenic lookouts and opportunities to spot wildlife.
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: A trip to Niagara-on-the-Lake feels like stepping straight into a postcard. Think historic charm, flower-lined streets, and a downtown that looks like it was plucked from Europe.
You'll find boutique shops, cozy cafes, and heritage buildings lining the streets, as well as rolling vineyards and scenic countryside views in the surrounding region.
It's also a dreamy spot for a weekend away, with spa stays, boutique hotels, and plenty of romantic restaurants where you can enjoy local cuisine and wine.
Muskoka
Why You Need To Go: Known as the "Hamptons of the North," Muskoka is one of Ontario's most iconic getaway regions, famous for its sparkling lakes, rocky shorelines and classic cottage-country scenery.
The area is dotted with quaint small towns, provincial parks and lakefront cottages, making it a go-to summer escape. You can spend your days hiking to waterfalls, cruising across glassy water, unwinding at spas, and soaking up some sun on the beaches.
From Bracebridge to Huntsville and Bala, each town adds its own charm to this dreamy lakeside region.
Manitoulin Island
Why You Need To Go: Home to dramatic shoreline views and picturesque landscapes, Manitoulin Island is the world's largest freshwater island and one of Ontario's most underrated summer escapes.
You can reach it by ferry from Tobermory or by driving across the swing bridge in Little Current.
Once you're there, you can enjoy activities like hiking the Cup and Saucer Trail for sweeping cliffside views, chasing waterfalls like Bridal Veil Falls, and spending time at sandy beaches like Providence Bay.
The island also boasts historic lighthouses, lookout points and unique attractions far from the bustle of cities.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $10 per adult, free with the Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr, Leamington, ON
Why you need to go: Fancy a trip to the very edge of mainland Canada? This Ontario park is an epic spot to explore, with marshlands, boardwalks, starry skies, beaches, and more.
It's home to the southernmost point of mainland Canada and offers stunning views of Lake Erie.
During your trip, you can hike the scenic trails, climb the lookout tower, go for a dip at the sandy beaches, and even stay late to soak up some views of the stunning night sky.
Access to the park may be affected by a reconstruction project until fall 2026, so be sure to check the website for updates.
Thousand Islands
Why You Need To Go: Straddling the border between southeastern Ontario and northern New York State, the Thousand Islands is often described as a "sightseer's paradise," thanks to its fairytale castles, scattered islands, clear waters and postcard-worthy small towns.
It's an easy escape from Toronto or Ottawa, with scenic boat cruises weaving through the archipelago and plenty of time to explore waterfront communities like Gananoque.
While you're there, you can head up the 1000 Islands Tower for sweeping views, walk through the historic Brockville Railway Tunnel, catch a show at the Thousand Islands Playhouse, or explore the shorelines of Thousand Islands National Park.
The Blue Mountains
Why You Need To Go: Located on the Niagara Escarpment along the southern shores of Georgian Bay, The Blue Mountains is one of "Ontario's premier year-round vacation destinations," according to Destination Ontario.
You can enjoy events, attractions, and more, from spas and beaches to ski hills and an Apple Pie Trail.
Blue Mountain Village is a popular spot to visit, offering activities like skating, gondola rides, a mountain coaster, restaurants, shops, and more.
Algonquin Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: Ontario 60, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known for its rugged, untouched landscapes, Algonquin Provincial Park is a true Ontario classic and a bucket-list trip for nature enthusiasts.
It's described as having "maple hills, rocky ridges, and thousands of lakes," which captures the park's wild, scenic feel and endless backcountry beauty.
Visitors come here for everything from hiking and camping to canoeing through glassy lakes, spotting wildlife like moose, and exploring peaceful forest trails. In the fall, it really shines, when the park's vast canopy turns into a full sweep of reds, oranges and golds.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known as Ontario's "most beautiful village," Elora is a bucket-list stop known for its old-world charm, limestone architecture and gorge scenery.
With quaint streets, historic buildings and views of the Grand River, it feels like a European-inspired escape tucked into Ontario.
You can browse indie shops downtown, book a spa day at the iconic Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, or head to the nearby Elora Quarry Conservation Area in summer for cliffside swimming and clear turquoise water.
Agawa Canyon
Why You Need To Go: Tucked into Northeastern Ontario, Agawa Canyon is a dramatic, shallow canyon that transforms into a sea of colour in the fall, so it's worth an autumn escape.
It's only accessible by foot or rail, which makes the journey part of the experience. One of the most popular ways to get there is aboard the Agawa Canyon Tour Train, which departs from Sault Ste. Marie and winds through endless stretches of forest, rivers and lakes before arriving at the canyon.
Once you step off, you can explore lookout trails, waterfalls, and scenic viewpoints that make it one of Ontario's most unforgettable fall-colour destinations.
Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: As Canada's capital, Ottawa is a must-visit, blending historic architecture, lively neighbourhoods, and a walkable city core.
It's best known for the scenic Rideau Canal, where you can skate in winter or take a boat ride in summer, as well as a lineup of world-class museums, galleries and cultural attractions.
Between wandering the historic streets of the ByWard Market, exploring green spaces along the river, and timing your visit with one of the city's many festivals, Ottawa offers a mix of culture, nature and local charm year-round.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sandbanks Provincial Park is one of Ontario's most iconic summer getaways, famous for its long stretches of sandy shoreline and crystal-clear water.
Its three main beaches are described as "among the best in Canada," drawing visitors for their soft sand and postcard-perfect views.
The park is also home to the world's largest baymouth barrier dune system, where rolling white dunes meet turquoise waves in a landscape that will have you forgetting you're in Ontario.
For swimming, Outlet and Lakeshore beaches are ideal thanks to their shallow, gradual entry points, while Dunes Beach offers deeper water and a more dramatic drop-off, all framed by sweeping sand hills.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.