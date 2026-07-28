Mayor of Clinton, B.C., says crew assessing damage in community after wildfire

Crew assesses damage in fire-ravaged Clinton, B.C.
Crew assesses damage in fire-ravaged Clinton, B.C.
This handout still image from a video shot on Saturday, July 25, 2026, shows the smouldering aftermath of the Pear Lake wildfire that swept towards Clinton, B.C., a day earlier.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Facebook, Joey Johnson (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

The mayor of Clinton, British Columbia, says an assessment crew is going through the village to assess wildfire damage after residents were evacuated last week. 

Roland Stanke says in a social media post that people whose properties suffered damage will be contacted personally, hoping they'd hear about the damage from assessors rather than "misinformation posted on Facebook."

Stanke says there are still smouldering embers everywhere, and they can cause flare-ups. 

He says in the post that people who have defied the evacuation order now have to boil their water, since a reservoir bypass has allowed untreated water to be used to fight the flames. 

Stanke says hydro crews are also assessing damage before power can be fixed because lines are still down in the village, which has about 650 residents and sits about 125 kilometres northwest of Kamloops. 

The BC Wildfire Service map shows there are more than 135 active wildfires burning across the province, more than 50 of which are classified as out of control. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's best park has 10 km of velvety sand beaches and an elevated boardwalk trail

It's a dreamy spot for a beach day.

15 Kirkland Signature items that I always buy because they're that good (and affordable)

Ditch the brands and save money!

Ontario has a mini Arizona just 1 hr from Toronto with vibrant red rocks and a boardwalk trail

No flight required.

I compared chicken burgers from A&W, McDonald's, and Wendy's — one is miles ahead

Who doesn't love a great chicken burger?

This beautiful Ontario town has storybook streets and 3 stunning beaches with silky sand shores

It has "summer getaway" written all over it.

Trump's constant Canada-bashing may be changing Republican views

Trump's Canada-bashing may be changing views

I ranked some of Costco's most popular bakery items — 2 of them are not worth the hype

Croissants and muffins and cookies, oh my!

​9 of the biggest takeaways I have after moving from Canada to the USA​

Buckle up!🇨🇦🇺🇸

University of Toronto is hiring for high-paying jobs and some don't require a degree

Salaries go up to $43 an hour or $158,000 a year!