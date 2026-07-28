Mayor of Clinton, B.C., says crew assessing damage in community after wildfire
The mayor of Clinton, British Columbia, says an assessment crew is going through the village to assess wildfire damage after residents were evacuated last week.
Roland Stanke says in a social media post that people whose properties suffered damage will be contacted personally, hoping they'd hear about the damage from assessors rather than "misinformation posted on Facebook."
Stanke says there are still smouldering embers everywhere, and they can cause flare-ups.
He says in the post that people who have defied the evacuation order now have to boil their water, since a reservoir bypass has allowed untreated water to be used to fight the flames.
Stanke says hydro crews are also assessing damage before power can be fixed because lines are still down in the village, which has about 650 residents and sits about 125 kilometres northwest of Kamloops.
The BC Wildfire Service map shows there are more than 135 active wildfires burning across the province, more than 50 of which are classified as out of control.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026.
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