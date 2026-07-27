Ontario has a mini Arizona just 1 hr from Toronto with vibrant red rocks and a boardwalk trail

No flight required.

A red rocky landscape with a boardwalk.

A destination near Toronto.

@ybouane | Instagram, Olga Gabai | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to fly across the continent to experience Arizona-style scenery.

Under an hour from Toronto, Ontario is home to a striking landscape of vibrant red rock hills, dramatic striped terrain and a scenic boardwalk that feels worlds away from the province's usual forests and lakes.

Located in Caledon, the Cheltenham Badlands is one of Ontario's most unique natural attractions.

The colourful landscape was formed around 450 million years ago when the area lay beneath an ancient sea. Today, erosion has revealed rolling red shale hills streaked with pale white lines.

The area is so unusual that Destination Ontario says it "could be the set for a Star Trek episode."

According to Bellissimo Law Group, it's "like a mini Grand Canyon in our very own backyard," so you can experience a little slice of Arizona without the flight.

One of the best ways to soak in the scenery is from the 60-metre Boardwalk Trail, which offers sweeping views over the vivid red landscape while helping protect the fragile geological site.

Visitors are asked to stay on the boardwalk, as walking directly on the Badlands is prohibited.

If you want to stretch your legs, the Badlands Trail links the viewing area to the Bruce Trail and winds through a peaceful forest. During autumn, the colourful canopy creates a striking contrast against the fiery red hills below.

You can also continue along a 1.33-kilometre section of the Bruce Trail, where you'll pass orchards, woodland and more lookout points showcasing one of Ontario's most unexpected landscapes.

The area can get busy, so be sure to reserve a spot online before your visit.

Whether you think it looks like the Arizona desert, the Grand Canyon or even another planet, the Cheltenham Badlands proves you don't have to leave Ontario to stumble across incredible scenery.

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $10 + per vehicle

When: Until November 17, dawn to dusk

Address:1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon

Ontario Heritage Trust Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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