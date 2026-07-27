Ontario has a mini Arizona just 1 hr from Toronto with vibrant red rocks and a boardwalk trail
No flight required.
You don't have to fly across the continent to experience Arizona-style scenery.
Under an hour from Toronto, Ontario is home to a striking landscape of vibrant red rock hills, dramatic striped terrain and a scenic boardwalk that feels worlds away from the province's usual forests and lakes.
Located in Caledon, the Cheltenham Badlands is one of Ontario's most unique natural attractions.
The colourful landscape was formed around 450 million years ago when the area lay beneath an ancient sea. Today, erosion has revealed rolling red shale hills streaked with pale white lines.
The area is so unusual that Destination Ontario says it "could be the set for a Star Trek episode."
According to Bellissimo Law Group, it's "like a mini Grand Canyon in our very own backyard," so you can experience a little slice of Arizona without the flight.
One of the best ways to soak in the scenery is from the 60-metre Boardwalk Trail, which offers sweeping views over the vivid red landscape while helping protect the fragile geological site.
Visitors are asked to stay on the boardwalk, as walking directly on the Badlands is prohibited.
If you want to stretch your legs, the Badlands Trail links the viewing area to the Bruce Trail and winds through a peaceful forest. During autumn, the colourful canopy creates a striking contrast against the fiery red hills below.
You can also continue along a 1.33-kilometre section of the Bruce Trail, where you'll pass orchards, woodland and more lookout points showcasing one of Ontario's most unexpected landscapes.
The area can get busy, so be sure to reserve a spot online before your visit.
Whether you think it looks like the Arizona desert, the Grand Canyon or even another planet, the Cheltenham Badlands proves you don't have to leave Ontario to stumble across incredible scenery.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $10 + per vehicle
When: Until November 17, dawn to dusk
Address:1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.