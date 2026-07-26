This Ontario town with over 50 sapphire lakes is one of North America's 10 most peaceful spots
It's a magical summer escape.
Sometimes the best summer getaway isn't full of attractions; it's a place where you can unwind, enjoy the fresh air and spend your days surrounded by some of Ontario's most stunning scenery.
If you're looking to trade traffic and crowded beaches for turquoise water, rocky shorelines and a peaceful small-town atmosphere, this northern Ontario destination deserves a spot on your radar.
A ranking by Betway revealed the 10 "most peaceful places in North America," looking at factors like average crowd levels, local spa searches and annual air quality to determine which destinations offer the calmest escapes. Each location received an overall score out of 100.
Half of the places that made the list are in Canada, and one picturesque Ontario community landed near the top.
Killarney ranked fourth overall with a score of 69.57, earning recognition for its quiet atmosphere and spectacular natural surroundings. Located on the northern shore of Georgian Bay, the tiny harbour community is a popular destination for paddlers, hikers and anyone looking to disconnect in nature.
According to the Municipality of Killarney, the original Village of Killarney is the oldest settlement on the north shore and is "situated at the entrance to the North Channel amidst sparkling white quartzite peaks and pink granite rock."
You'll be greeted by sparkling blue water, dramatic landscapes and a laid-back waterfront that's far from Ontario's busier tourist destinations.
The biggest attraction is Killarney Provincial Park, one of the province's most breathtaking wilderness areas. Known for its brilliant blue lakes, rugged hiking trails and the famous La Cloche Silhouette Trail, it's the kind of place where you can spend days exploring.
According to Northern Ontario Travel, you can discover "over 50 sapphire lakes are nestled among the brilliant, white quartzite ridges."
Whether you're setting out on a canoe trip, hiking through the backcountry or camping beneath a sky full of stars, there's no shortage of ways to experience the park.
Summer is one of the best times to visit, when the clear lakes and vibrant scenery are brimming with sun-soaked beauty.
One hidden gem inside the park is Topaz Lake. According to Killarney Provincial Park, the secluded spot features "sapphire blue water" that "feels as if you're in the Caribbean."
Back in town, there's lots to enjoy, from visiting the historic Killarney East Lighthouse and Killarney Centennial Museum to paddling along the shoreline. Before heading home, you'll want to make a stop at Herbert Fisheries, a local favourite serving up famous fish and chips.
Its remote setting, dark-sky stargazing and untouched landscapes make Killarney an easy choice for anyone hoping to escape the noise for a few days.
The only destinations ranked ahead of Killarney were Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec, Jasper, Alberta, and Tofino, British Columbia.
If your ideal summer trip involves scenic hikes, crystal-clear water and a peaceful waterfront village instead of packed attractions, this Ontario gem might be exactly what you're looking for.
Municipality of Killarney website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.