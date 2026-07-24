17 Kirkland Signature household items at Costco that are dupes of name-brand products
A lot of the Kirkland versions also cost less!
Costco has many Kirkland Signature items at stores in Canada, including a lot of household products.
You can get these as store-brand dupes of name brands.
If you shop at the wholesale retailer, you've probably seen Kirkland Signature products, but you might not realize some items are Kirkland because of how similar the packaging is to name brands.
Kirkland Signature is Costco's private-label store brand that ensures an "even better value" for members with items that have "the highest quality standards at the lowest possible prices."
You can find freezer bags, laundry detergent, fabric softener, toilet paper and more household products that are dupes of Ziploc, Tide, Downy, Charmin and other well-known brands.
A lot of these Kirkland items also cost less, which can help you save money.
The wholesale retailer actually sells both the name-brand and the Kirkland Signature versions of many of these products.
That means you can replace things you already buy at Costco with these dupes!
So, here are a bunch of Kirkland Signature household products at Costco Canada stores that are dupes of name-brand items.
Freezer bags
Kirkland Signature freezer bags at Costco.
Costco has a box of Kirkland Signature freezer bags for $19.49. It comes with six packs of 44 medium freezer bags.
This store-brand product is a dupe of Ziploc, which Costco also sells.
Dishwasher pods
Kirkland Signature dishwasher pacs at Costco.
You can get a 1.61-kilogram container of Kirkland Signature dishwasher pods for $15.99 at Costco.
It's a product that's similar to Cascade dishwasher pods.
Laundry pods
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods at Costco.
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods are dupes of Tide Pods.
It costs $26.99 for a 2.9-kilogram bag of these Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.
Laundry detergent
Kirkland Signature laundry detergent at Costco.
Costco's dupe of Tide Free and Gentle is the Kirkland Signature UltraClean laundry detergent in the white bottle.
It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of this Kirkland item.
Fabric softener
Kirkland Signature fabric softener at Costco.
It costs $15.99 for a 5.53-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid fabric softener, which is a dupe of Downy fabric softener
Costco's Kirkland version looks just like Downy with a blue bottle and pink flowers.
Laundry beads
Kirkland Signature laundry beads at Costco.
Kirkland Signature laundry beads are dupes of Downy Unstopables, and Costco sells the store-brand and name-brand versions of this product.
You can get a 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature laundry beads for $19.99.
Liquid detergent
Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent at Costco.
Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent is just like Tide Original laundry detergent in the orange bottle.
It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent.
Dryer sheets
Kirkland Signature dryer sheets at Costco.
Kirkland Signature dryer sheets are cheaper dupes of Bounce dryer sheets, and you can find both products at Costco.
It costs $15.99 for two boxes of Kirkland Signature fabric softener dryer sheets with 250 sheets each.
Toilet paper
Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco.
It costs $23.99 for a pack of 30 rolls of Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco.
This Kirkland product is like Charmin toilet paper.
Paper towels
Kirkland Signature paper towels at Costco.
You can get a pack of Kirkland Signature paper towels that comes with 12 rolls for $24.99.
Costco's Kirkland product is similar to Sponge Towels.
Ibuprofen
Kirkland Signature ibuprofen at Costco.
It costs $13.69 for Kirkland Signature ibuprofen, which comes with 250 liquid capsules.
This is a dupe of Advil Liqui-Gels, and Costco sells both the Kirkland version and the name-brand version.
Extra-strength ibuprofen
Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen at Costco.
Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen liquid gel capsules are dupes of extra-strength Advil.
It costs $9.99 for a pack of 120 softgel capsules, which is cheaper than the name-brand Advil at Costco.
Extra-strength acetaminophen
Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen at Costco.
You can get a pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen caplets at Costco, which is a dupe of Tylenol.
It costs $10.79 for a 500-caplet pack of the Kirkland version.
Tissues
Kirkland Signature tissues at Costco.
It costs $22.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature tissues that comes with 12 boxes of three-ply tissues.
Costco's Kirkland product is like Scotties tissues.
Water pitcher filtration system
Kirkland Signature water filtration system at Costco.
Costco's Kirkland Signature water filtration system is a dupe of Brita, and you can get both products at Costco.
It costs $26.99 for a Kirkland Signature water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters.
Water filters
Kirkland Signature water filters at Costco.
Just like the water filter pitcher, Costco has Kirkland Signature water filters that are cheaper dupes of Brita water filters.
A pack of Kirkland Signature water filters that comes with 10 filter cartridges costs $34.99.
Batteries
Kirkland Signature batteries at Costco.
Costco has Kirkland Signature batteries that are similar to Duracell batteries, which you can also find at the wholesale retailer.
It costs $15.99 for a 48-pack of Kirkland Signature AA batteries.
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These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.