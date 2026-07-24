Ontario's fall forecast says there will be snow and cooler temperatures on these days
A cooler-than-normal season is forecast.
This year's national fall forecast has details about what Ontario's weather will be like during the season.
That includes which days you can expect chilly temperatures and snow in the province.
According to the 2026 fall weather forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac, the season is expected to be milder overall in most of Canada.
Ontario is one of the few places that's forecast to have a cooler-than-normal autumn this year.
There will also be above-average precipitation across the province, and fall precipitation can include snow!
So, here's what you need to know about Ontario's fall forecast, including which days it will be snowy and chilly.
The average temperature in September is forecast to be 15 C, which is 1 C below normal for the month.
From September 1 to September 4, it will be sunny in the east and rainy in the west with cool temperatures across the province.
Thunderstorms and warm temperatures are expected from September 5 to September 8.
Between September 9 and September 16, there will be showers in the east and sunny conditions in the west. But temperatures will be cool that week.
From September 17 to September 23, it will be cool in Ontario with showers, then sunny conditions are expected.
Then, from September 24 to September 30, the weather will be rainy and chilly.
Ontario's average temperature for October this year is forecast to be 11 C, which is seasonal for the month.
From October 1 to October 6, it will be sunny but chilly across the province.
Rain is expected between October 7 and October 14, with warm temperatures turning chilly.
Then, from October 15 to October 21, there will be rainy periods in the east and rain and snow showers in the west. Temperatures will be chilly that week.
Snow showers are also expected in Ottawa and places that are close to the Quebec border during the middle of the month.
There will be warm temperatures along with a few showers in the east and sunny conditions in the west between October 22 and October 31, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.