Trump hitting countries, including Canada, with forced labour tariffs
The Trump administration says it is hitting dozens of countries, including Canada, with tariffs citing forced labour in supply chains.
The United States Trade Representative's office announced the new duties on more than 60 nations today, hours before President Donald Trump's previous tariff tool was set to expire.
Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom are among the countries getting hit with a 10 per cent tariff, while other nations are seeing a 12.5 per cent levy.
It's not immediately clear if there is an exemption for goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.
The Trump administration launched trade investigations earlier this year through Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the tariff tool used for the "Liberation Day" and fentanyl-related duties.
The Canadian government previously told the Trump administration that new legislation combating forced labour in supply chains should shield Canada from new tariffs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2026.
By Kelly Geraldine Malone | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.