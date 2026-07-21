Carney says he and Trump agreed to ramp up trade talks after latest tariff threat
Prime Minister Mark Carney says he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump this morning and they agreed to intensify negotiations on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade in the coming weeks.
The discussion between the leaders came the day after Trump again threatened Canada with punishing tariffs.
The U.S. announced late Monday a plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on multiple Canadian goods, ranging from honey to hockey sticks, starting in 30 days.
American officials say the new levies are a response to provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada's supply managed dairy system and quotas on American cars.
Carney says Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc plans to convene the advisory council he chairs this afternoon.
The prime minister also says Canada has made a series of comprehensive and detailed proposals about how to modernize the North American trade pact in light of the Trump administration's trade strategy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2026.
By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.