This hidden gem park just 1 hour from Toronto has a long sandy beach and shimmering waters

You don't have to go far to enjoy a beach day.

An aerial view of a beach. Right: A person in a dress at a beach.

A beach near Toronto.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to drive for hours to find a peaceful beach escape near Toronto. Just an hour outside the city, this Ontario park is home to a stretch of sand, sparkling lake views, and plenty of space to relax by the water.

Whether you want to spend the afternoon swimming, soaking up the sun, or building sandcastles along the shore, the beach makes for an easy summer getaway.

Located in Bowmanville, Darlington Provincial Park is a popular spot for a quick nature escape.

The park describes itself as a "hidden gem" filled with beautiful sandy beaches, scenic trails, picnic areas, and waterfront views.

You can spend the day cooling off in Lake Ontario, exploring the park's trails, or finding a quiet spot to enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

There's plenty to do at the park beyond spending the day by the water. You can explore trails like the Burk Trail, which winds through open fields, meadows, and forests before passing a pioneer cemetery and leading to a lookout with views of Lake Ontario.

The area is known for its wildlife, with opportunities to spot birds and other animals while exploring its trails and shoreline.

The park is also a great place for boating, canoeing, and more. If you want to turn your visit into a full summer getaway, there are three campgrounds where you can stay overnight.

Camping reservations can be made online or by phone, and booking ahead is recommended, especially during the busy summer months.

For a peaceful beach day, a scenic hike, or a weekend surrounded by nature, this "hidden gem" near Toronto is an easy escape to add to your summer bucket list.

Darlington Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: 1600 Darlington Park Rd., Bowmanville, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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