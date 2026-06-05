This 2 km Ontario beach is one of Canada's 'best' and has silky sandbars with warm waters

It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.

A sandy beach. Right: A person swimming in a lake.

A beach in Ontario.

@nature_jenny | Instagram, @emmaatokio | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

The sun is shining, the weather is warm, and that means it's time to plan a beach getaway. Ontario has no shortage of dreamy spots to swim, and if you're looking for a truly amazing place to visit this summer, you might want to keep this sandy destination in mind.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share their picks for the best beaches in Canada. This Ontario spot with silky sand shores and warm waters was one of the recommended destinations.

Turkey Point Beach is a beautiful oasis located along Lake Erie in Turkey Point Provincial Park. According to Destination Ontario, this length of shoreline was once known as "Ontario's Riviera" for its "beautiful beaches and warm waters."

The 2-kilometre beach offers smooth sand and shimmering waters where you can relax and soak up some sun. The shoreline is sprinkled with sandbars, forming shallow, warm areas where you can wander through the waves.

In addition to swimming, you can paddle around the waters, and canoes can be launched from the beach that fronts the village.

You'll want to stick around until evening to watch the sunset, when the sky and sparkling lake glow with vibrant colours.

There are also several hiking trails within and near the park.

One standout is the 2.2-kilometre Lookout Bluff Trail, which leads to panoramic views from the edge of a bluff overlooking Long Point Bay.

You can also explore the 4-kilometre Fin & Feather Trail, which leads you along the old hatchery pond to the Normandale Fish Hatchery.

The park also offers campsites, so you can book a longer stay and sleep under the stars.

The Norfolk County area is worth checking out once you've spent time at the beach. It's home to scenic wineries, cycling trails and charming farm markets waiting to be explored.

The small towns of Port Dover and Port Rowan are just a drive away, offering charming streets, local shops, eateries, and more to enjoy after a day in the sand.

You can make day-use and camping reservations for the Turkey Point online, so start planning that summer escape.

Turkey Point Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: Turkey Point Road, Simcoe, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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