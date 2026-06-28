This Ontario park has a 1400-metre sandbar with crystal-clear waters and powdery beaches
It's a little slice of summer paradise.
Looking for a beautiful beach to visit this summer? You might want to consider a trip to this dreamy lakeside oasis.
Offering crystal-clear waters, smooth-sand shores, and summer vibes, it's an idyllic spot for a warm-weather road trip.
You can spend your afternoon soaking up the sun and splashing beneath the sparkling waves.
North Beach Provincial Park is a picturesque destination on the shores of Lake Ontario, about three hours from Toronto.
The park is located on a 1,400-metre sandbar that extends into the crystal waters of Lake Ontario, creating a beautiful spot to relax and take a dip.
You can stroll along the "ribbon of sand," soaking up the views and wading through the light-blue lake.
You'll find 1.2 kilometres of sand bordering Lake Ontario and another 800 metres along North Bay. The lake side has a gentle, gradual entry into the water, while the bay side gets deep much more quickly.
In addition to swimming, the park offers birding, fishing and boating.
The park is a quieter alternative to its neighbour beach in Sandbanks Provincial Park, which is home to three breathtaking beaches and the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation.
The surrounding region of Prince Edward County offers lots more to enjoy once you've had your beach fill. You can sip at lush vineyards, visit local markets, wander through charming small towns, and indulge in farm-to-table cuisine.
Park reservations can be booked online, and it's a good idea to plan in advance to secure your spot.
With its clear waters and smooth sandy beaches, this Ontario park is a summer gem waiting ot be explored.
North Beach Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 440 North Beach Rd., Consecon, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.