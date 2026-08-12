Ontario's warmest lake is dotted with silky-sand beaches and charming waterfront towns

It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.

An aerial view of a sandspit and blue water. Right: A person swimming.

A provincial park in Ontario.

Sfagnan | Dreamstime, @emmaatokio | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario has no shortage of stunning lakes, from crystal-clear coves to white sand oases. If you're looking for warmer waters this summer, you'll want to keep this body of water in mind.

Offering endless beaches, charming coastal villages, and stretches of soft sand, it's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.

Lake Erie is a summer paradise complete with more than 1,400 kilometres of shoreline to explore.

It's the shallowest of the Great Lakes, allowing for warmer waters and a longer beach season. According to Zolo, it's the "warmest lake in Ontario for swimming," with some beaches averaging temperatures over 20 degrees from July through September.

One of the warmest spots to swim is Port Dover. RE/MAX says it boasts the "warmest water in Ontario," and even has palm trees lining its shore.

Another must-visit beach is Port Stanley Main Beach, "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore," according to the regional tourism organization.

Other dreamy Lake Erie beaches include Turkey Point, Crystal Beach, Port Burwell, and Erieau.

It's also worth visiting Lake Erie parks, such as Long Point and Point Pelee. Long Point features a 40-kilometre sandspit that stretches into the turquoise water, while Point Pelee is home to 20 kilometres of sandy shores and the southernmost point of mainland Canada.

If you're looking for cute beach towns, Lake Erie is the place to be. Spots like Port Stanley, Fort Erie, Port Dover, and Port Rowan offer quaint streets, charming shops, ice cream parlours, and more.

For a more unique adventure, you can hop on a ferry to Pelee Island, where you'll discover beautiful beaches, a dreamy winery, and scenic trails surrounded by nature.

With so many beaches, parks and small towns scattered along the shoreline, Lake Erie is also an ideal summer road trip destination. You can easily string together a few stops, spending the day swimming and exploring before grabbing dinner or watching the sunset in one of the waterfront communities.

If you're looking for a dreamy beach escape, Lake Erie offers warm waters, velvety beaches, scenic parks, and more.

Ontario's Southwest Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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Ontario has an underrated white sand beach town with warm, clear waters and coastal charm

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