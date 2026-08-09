This tiny Ontario town has sandy beaches and some of the warmest water in the province
It's a little slice of summer paradise.
Summer is the perfect excuse to swap busy city streets for sandy beaches, calm waters and a laid-back lakeside escape.
If you're looking for a destination where you can spend the day swimming, grabbing an ice cream and wandering through charming scenery, this Ontario village deserves a spot on your list.
Perched on a narrow peninsula along Lake Erie, Erieau is a tiny Ontario community with around 400 residents.
Despite its small size, it offers beautiful shoreline views, local eateries and plenty of ways to enjoy a relaxing day by the water.
The village's biggest draw is its beach. According to Ontario's Southwest, Erieau is home to "some of the warmest waters in all of Ontario," making it an ideal place to take a dip and enjoy the sunshine.
The calm, shallow waters are perfect for swimming, while the soft sandy shoreline offers plenty of space to stretch out with a good book.
After your beach day, you can take a walk along the pier to the lighthouse, where you'll find sweeping views of Lake Erie and can watch boats glide across the water.
The quiet waterfront village has a relaxed, old-school cottage-town feel, where you can wander past local businesses, dig into lunch overlooking the water and enjoy a slower-paced escape.
No summer getaway is complete without something sweet, and Erieau has a couple of popular spots for ice cream.
You can stop by Mariners Cone and Shake or Erieview Ice Cream for everything from classic cones to sundaes after spending time at the beach.
You can also grab a bite to eat from spots like Molly & OJ's Restaurant and Bayside Brewing Company.
If you're in the mood to explore beyond the shoreline, lace up your walking shoes and head to the Erieau Marsh Trail, where you can enjoy picturesque marshland scenery and spot local wildlife.
Just minutes away, you'll also find Rondeau Provincial Park, a popular destination known for its hiking trails, rare Carolinian forest and 11 kilometres of sandy Lake Erie shoreline.
Whether you're planning a day trip or a relaxing weekend away, Erieau boasts warm waters, small-town charm and scenic lakeside views for a dreamy summer escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.