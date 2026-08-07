23 Kirkland Signature products you can get for cheaper than name-brand items at Costco

Some price differences for these dupes are close to $20!

person holding bottle of kirkland signature acetaminophen at costco. right: person holding pack of kirkland signature cream cheese at costco

Kirkland Signature acetaminophen. Right: Kirkland Signature cream cheese.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

There are name-brand products and their Kirkland Signature dupes at Costco.

You can get the wholesale retailer's store version of these items for so much cheaper.

That includes food like coffee, hazelnut spread, cream cheese and olive oil, and household products like laundry pods, dryer sheets, toilet paper, freezer bags and ibuprofen.

Kirkland Signature is Costco's private-label store brand. It ensures "even better value" for members by offering "the highest quality standards at the lowest possible prices."

These items have such similar packaging that you might not even realize you're looking at the store brand versions.

So, if you want to save money, here are Kirkland Signature products that are cheaper dupes of name-brand items at Costco Canada stores.

Espresso beans

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature espresso beans. Right: bags of Lavazza espresso beans at Costco.

Kirkland Signature espresso beans. Right: Lavazza espresso beans at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $24.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature espresso beans. That price works out to $2.21 per 100 grams.

Costco also has a one-kilogram bag of name-brand Lavazza espresso beans for $24.99, which breaks down to $2.49 per 100 grams.

So, even though the price tags are the same, the Kirkland Signature version is cheaper because it's bigger.

Cream cheese

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature cream cheese. Right: person holding Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco.

Kirkland Signature cream cheese. Right: Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $9.99 for four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.

Costco also has name-brand Philadelphia cream cheese. It costs $13.49 for a pack with two 500-gram tubs.

That means the Kirkland version is $3.50 cheaper than the name-brand item.

Almond beverage

cases of \u200bKirkland Signature almond beverage. Right: cases of Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco.

Kirkland Signature almond beverage. Right: Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage for $11.99.

The name-brand Almond Breeze almond beverage is also sold at Costco, and it costs $12.99 for a case of six 946-millilitre bottles.

Costco's Kirkland Signature version is $1 cheaper than the name-brand.

Hazelnut spread

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: person holding Nutella at Costco.

Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: Nutella at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $17.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.

A pack of two one-kilogram jars of name-brand Nutella is also available at Costco, but it costs $18.99.

So, you save $1 with this Kirkland dupe.

Light olive oil

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature light olive oil. Right: person holding Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.

Kirkland Signature light olive oil. Right: Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a three-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature light olive oil for $26.99.

It costs $28.99 for a three-litre bottle of name-brand Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.

That means the Kirkland version of the name-brand item is $2 cheaper.

Tuna

person holding pack of \u200b Kirkland Signature tuna. Right: cans of Ocean's tuna at Costco.

Kirkland Signature tuna. Right: Ocean's tuna at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for a pack of eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna.

Costco also has a pack of six 184-gram cans of name-brand Ocean's tuna for $17.99.

Not only does the Kirkland Signature product cost $1 less than the name-brand version, but the pack comes with two more cans.

Microwave popcorn

boxes of \u200b Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: boxes of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Costco.

Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for a 4.1-kilogram box of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn with 44 bags. That's $0.48 per 100 grams and $0.45 per bag.

Costco also has name-brand Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn.

It costs $11.49 for a 1.92-kilogram box with 24 bags. That works out to $0.59 per 100 grams and $0.47 per bag.

Even though the Kirkland product seems more expensive, it's actually cheaper both per 100 grams and per bag.

Chocolate clusters

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature s'more clusters. Right: person holding OMG clusters at Costco.

Kirkland Signature s'more clusters. Right: OMG clusters at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature s'more clusters cost $14.99 for a 748-gram bag, which breaks down to $2 per 100 grams.

The name-brand version of that product is also sold at Costco.

It costs $14.99 for a 680-gram bag of OMG clusters, which works out to $2.20 per 100 grams.

So, you can save $0.20 per 100 grams with Costco's store-brand version.

Steak strips

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature steak strips. Right: bags of Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco.

Kirkland Signature steak strips. Right: Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips costs $17.99, which works out to $5.29 per 100 grams.

The 300-gram bag of name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco is $16.99, which breaks down to $5.66 per 100 grams.

Even though the price tag is higher, it's actually $0.37 cheaper per 100 grams to get the Kirkland item than the name-brand product at Costco.

Water pitcher

\u200bKirkland Signature water pitcher. Right: Brita water pitcher at Costco.

Kirkland Signature water pitcher. Right: Brita water pitcher at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco's Kirkland Signature water filtration system is a dupe of Brita. It costs $26.99 for the 10-cup pitcher and two filters.

The name-brand Brita water filtration system costs $29.99, and you get a 10-cup pitcher with two filters.

That means you save $3 with the Kirkland version.

Water filters

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature water filters. Right: boxes of Brita water filters at Costco.

Kirkland Signature water filters. Right: Brita water filters at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $34.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature water filters that comes with 10 filter cartridges.

A pack of eight name-brand Brita water filter cartridges costs $42.99 at Costco.

So, the Kirkland version of this product is $8 cheaper.

Medium freezer bags

boxes of Kirkland Signature medium freezer bags. Right: packs of Ziploc medium freezer bags at Costco.

Kirkland Signature medium freezer bags. Right: Ziploc medium freezer bags at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a box of Kirkland Signature freezer bags for $19.49. It comes with six packs of 44 medium freezer bags.

That works out to $0.07 per bag.

The name-brand Ziploc freezer bags are also sold at Costco. You can get a pack of three boxes with 60 medium freezer bags.

That price breaks down to $0.10 per bag.

Large freezer bags

boxes of \u200b\u200b Kirkland Signature large freezer bags. Right: packs of Ziploc large freezer bags at Costco.

Kirkland Signature large freezer bags. Right: Ziploc large freezer bags at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature freezer bags. You can get a box with six packs of 32 large freezer bags.

It costs $21.99 fr a pack of name-brand Ziploc freezer bags. The pack of three boxes comes with 50 large freezer bags.

The price doesn't even need to be broken down by how big the product is because the Kirkland version is bigger and $2 cheaper.

Ibuprofen

perosn holding \u200bKirkland Signature ibuprofen. Right: person holding Advil Liqui-Gels at Costco.

Kirkland Signature ibuprofen. Right: Advil Liqui-Gels at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $13.69 for Kirkland Signature ibuprofen, which comes with 250 liquid capsules.

The name-brand version of Advil Liqui-Gels comes with two bottles of 109 capsules.

You can save $16.30 with the Kirkland version, and you get more capsules.

Acetaminophen

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen. Right: person holding Extra-strength Tylenol at Costco.

Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen. Right: Extra-strength Tylenol at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 500-caplet pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen caplets for $10.79.

The name-brand extra-strength Tylenol at Costco comes with 390 caplets and costs $26.99.

So, the Kirkland version is $16.20 cheaper, and it has more caplets.

Toilet paper

Kirkland Signature toilet paper. Right: Charmin toilet paper at Costco.

Kirkland Signature toilet paper. Right: Charmin toilet paper at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $23.99 for a pack of 30 rolls of Kirkland Signature toilet paper at Costco.

The name-brand Charmin toilet paper, which comes with 30 rolls, is sold for $32.49 at Costco.

That means you save $8.50 with Costco's version of the product.

Paper towel

\u200bKirkland Signature paper towels. Right: Bounty paper towels at Costco.

Kirkland Signature paper towels. Right: Bounty paper towels at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a pack of Kirkland Signature paper towels that comes with 12 rolls for $24.99.

A pack of the name-brand Bounty paper towels is also available at Costco. It comes with 12 rolls and costs $32.49 when regularly priced.

If you want to save money, the Kirkland product is $7.50 cheaper.

Liquid laundry detergent

Kirkland Signature UltraClean laundry detergent. Right: Tide Free and Gentle Coldwater liquid laundry detergent at Costco.

Kirkland Signature UltraClean laundry detergent. Right: Tide Free and Gentle Coldwater liquid laundry detergent at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature UltraClean laundry detergent.

Costco also has a 3.63-litre bottle of Tide Free and Gentle Coldwater liquid laundry detergent for $27.99.

Not only is the Kirkland version of this product $8 cheaper, but it's also bigger than the name-brand item.

Laundry detergent pods

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature laundry detergent pods. Right: packs of Tide Pods at Costco.

Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods. Right: Tide Pods at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $26.99 for a 2.9-kilogram bag of these Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods.

That works out to $0.93 per 100 grams.

You can also get name-brand Tide Pods at Costco, and it costs $37.99 for a 3.29-kilogram pack.

That price breaks down to $1.15.

Even though the name-brand product is sold in bulk, the price tag of the Kirkland version is $11 cheaper. Plus, it's also $0.22 cheaper per 100 grams.

Laundry beads

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature Ultra Fresh laundry beads. Right: person holding Downy Unstopables Fresh laundry beads at Costco.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh laundry beads. Right: Downy Unstopables Fresh laundry beads at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh laundry beads for $19.99.

The name-brand Downy Unstopables Fresh laundry beads cost $24.99 at Costco, and you can get a 1.13-kilogram bottle.

It's $5 cheaper to buy the Kirkland version, and you get more laundry beads than the name-brand item.

Fabric softener

\u200bKirkland Signature Ultra Fresh liquid fabric softener. Right: Downy April Fresh liquid fabric softener at Costco.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh liquid fabric softener. Right: Downy April Fresh liquid fabric softener at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | NarcityLisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for a 5.53-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh liquid fabric softener.

Costco also has the name-brand Downy April Fresh liquid fabric softener. It costs $18.99 for a 4.35-litre bottle.

The Kirkland dupe of the name-brand product is $3 cheaper, and you get more fabric softener.

Dryer sheets

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature dryer sheets. Right: person holding Bounce dryer sheets at Costco.

Kirkland Signature dryer sheets. Right: Bounce dryer sheets at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for two boxes of Kirkland Signature dryer sheets with 250 sheets each.

Costco also has Bounce dryer sheets, and it costs $16.99 for a pack of 400.

You can save $1 with the Kirkland version of the name-brand item. Plus, it comes with 100 more dryer sheets.

Extra-strength ibuprofen

person holding \u200bKirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen. Right: person holding Extra-strength Advil at Costco.

Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen. Right: Extra-strength Advil at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen, and you can get a pack of 120 softgel capsules for $9.99.

The name-brand extra-strength Advil at Costco costs $28.99 for two bottles with 75 Liqui-Gels.

Not only is it $19 cheaper to get the Kirkland version, but you also get more capsules than the name-brand item.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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