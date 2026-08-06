21 snacks at Bulk Barn that you can get for cheaper at Dollarama

Sometimes buying bulk costs more!

bin of french creme cookies at bulk barn. right: person holding bag of m&m's minis at dollarama

French creme cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: M&M's Minis at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

There are many snacks that you can get at Bulk Barn stores in Canada.

But a lot of those products are cheaper at Dollarama!

That includes chocolates, cookies, nuts, chips and candies.

You might think buying in bulk always gets you a better value, but the Canadian retailers have price differences of more than $1, $2 and even $4 per 100 grams.

Dollarama is the better option for these items despite the smaller product sizes because the prices are already so low.

So, here are 21 snacks at Bulk Barn that you can get for cheaper at Dollarama.

Pumpkin seeds

bin of Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama.

Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn. Right: Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.71 per 100 grams when regularly priced for pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.

Dollarama has a 140-gram bag of pumpkin seeds for $2, which works out to $1.42 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $1.29 per 100 grams.

French creme cookies

bin of French creme cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: packs of Leclerc French creme cookies at Dollarama.

French creme cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Leclerc French creme cookies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.37 per 100 grams for French creme cookies with raspberry filling at Bulk Barn.

A 300-gram pack of Leclerc French creme cookies with raspberry filling costs $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.83 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $0.54 per 100 grams.

Rolo

bin of Mini Rolo at Bulk Barn. Right: packs of Rolo at Dollarama.

Mini Rolo at Bulk Barn. Right: Rolo at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has mini Rolo chocolate for $4.23 per 100 grams.

It costs $0.99 for a 52-gram pack of Rolo at Dollarama, which works out to $1.90 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $2.33 per 100 grams.

Potato sticks

bin of Humpty Dumpty potato sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Hickory Sticks at Dollarama.

Humpty Dumpty potato sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Hickory Sticks at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Bulk Barn, Humpty Dumpty potato sticks cost $1.80 per 100 grams.

A 165-gram bag of Hickory Sticks costs $2.50 at Dollarama, which works out to $1.51 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $0.29 per 100 grams.

Sour suckers

bin of Sour suckers at Bulk Barn. Right: bag of Sour gummy suckers at Dollarama.

Sour suckers at Bulk Barn. Right: Sour gummy suckers at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.05 per 100 grams for jumbo sour suckers at Bulk Barn.

Dollarama has a 125-gram bag of sour gummy suckers for $1. That price works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $1.25 per 100 grams.

Chocolate-covered blueberries

bin of Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Dollarama.

Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn. Right: Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $4.28 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

You can get a 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $3 at Dollarama. That works out to $3.33 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $0.95 per 100 grams.

Pretzel sticks

bin of Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Pretzel sticks at Dollarama.

Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Pretzel sticks at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $0.97 per 100 grams for pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.

It costs $2.50 at Dollarama for a 400-gram bag of pretzel sticks, which breaks down to $0.62 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $0.35 per 100 grams.

Sour watermelon slice candies

bin of Sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Watermelon slice candies at Dollarama.

Sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn. Right: Watermelon slice candies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.80 per 100 grams for sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn.

At Dollarama, a 125-gram bag of watermelon slice candies costs $1. That means you pay $0.80 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $1 per 100 grams.

Skittles

bin of Skittles at Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Skittles at Dollarama.

Skittles at Bulk Barn. Right: Skittles at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3.22 per 100 grams when regularly priced for Skittles at Bulk Barn.

You can get a 170-gram bag of Skittles for $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $1.47 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $1.75 per 100 grams.

Peppermint patties

bin of York peppermint patties at Bulk Barn. Right: packs of York peppermint patties at Dollarama.

York peppermint patties at Bulk Barn. Right: York peppermint patties at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has York peppermint patties for $3.61 per 100 grams.

You can get York peppermint patties at Dollarama, and it costs $0.99 for a 39-gram patty. So, you pay $2.53 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $1.08 per 100 grams.

KitKat

bin of KitKat minis at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding pack of Mini KitKat bars at Dollarama.

KitKat minis at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini KitKat bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has KitKat minis for $3.83 per 100 grams.

At Dollarama, a 94-gram pack of mini KitKat bars costs $2.75, which breaks down to $2.92 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $0.91 per 100 grams.

Twix

bin of \u200b\u200bMini Twix at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding pack of Mini Twix bars at Dollarama.

Mini Twix at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini Twix bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get mini Twix bars at Bulk Barn for $3.90 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.75 for an 80-gram pack of mini Twix bars at Dollarama. That price works out to $2.93 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $0.97 per 100 grams.

Rockets

bin of Rockets at Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Rockets at Dollarama.

Rockets at Bulk Barn. Right: Rockets at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.26 per 100 grams for Rockets candies at Bulk Barn.

You can get a 125-gram bag of Rockets candy for $1.50 at Dollarama. That means you pay $1.20 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $1.06 per 100 grams.

Turtles

bin of Turtles at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding pack of Turtles at Dollarama.

Turtles at Bulk Barn. Right: Turtles at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has Turtles for $5.01 per 100 grams.

You can get a 33-gram pack of Turtles for $0.99 at Dollarama, which works out to a cost of $3 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $2.01 per 100 grams.

Reese's Pieces

bin of Reese's Pieces at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding box of Reese's Pieces at Dollarama.

Reese's Pieces at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Pieces at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3.02 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for Reese's Pieces.

It costs $2.50 for a 105-gram box of Reese's Pieces at Dollarama. That works out to $2.38 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $0.64 per 100 grams.

Chocolate toonies

bin of \u200b\u200bChocolate toonies at Bulk Barn. Right: packs of Chocolate toonies at Dollarama.

Chocolate toonies at Bulk Barn. Right: Chocolate toonies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Bulk Barn, you can get chocolate toonies for $7.81 per 100 grams.

It costs $1.25 for a 42-gram pack of chocolate toonies at Dollarama, which means you pay $2.97 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $4.84 per 100 grams!

Skor

bin of Mini Skor bars at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Skor minis at Dollarama.

Mini Skor bars at Bulk Barn. Right: Skor minis at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Bulk Barn, it costs $3.30 per 100 grams for mini Skor bars.

You can get a 104-gram pack of Skor minis for $3 at Dollarama. That price works out to $2.88 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $0.42 per 100 grams.

M&M's Minis

bin of M&M's Minis at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of M&M's Minis at Dollarama.

M&M's Minis at Bulk Barn. Right: M&M's Minis at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has M&M's Minis for $3.79 per 100 grams.

You can get a 100-gram bag of M&M's Minis at Dollarama for $3.

The price difference is $0.79 per 100 grams.

Peach slice candies

bin of Peach slice candies at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Peach slice candies at Dollarama.

Peach slice candies at Bulk Barn. Right: Peach slice candies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.80 per 100 grams for peach slices at Bulk Barn.

Dollarama has a 125-gram bag of sour peach slice candies for $1, which breaks down to a cost of $0.80 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $1 per 100 grams.

Fudge cookies

bin of Dare fudge cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: boxes of Dare fudge cookies on shelves at Dollarama.

Dare fudge cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Dare fudge cookies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has Dare fudge cookies for $1.40 per 100 grams.

You can get a 290-gram box of Dare fudge cookies for $2.75 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.94 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $0.46 per 100 grams.

Cola bottle gummies

bin of Cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Cola bottle gummies at Dollarama.

Cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn. Right: Cola bottle gummies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn for $1.57 per 100 grams when regularly priced.

At Dollarama, a 125-gram bag of cola bottle gummies costs $1. So, that means you pay $0.80 per 100 grams.

The price difference is $0.77 per 100 grams.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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