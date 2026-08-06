21 snacks at Bulk Barn that you can get for cheaper at Dollarama
Sometimes buying bulk costs more!
There are many snacks that you can get at Bulk Barn stores in Canada.
But a lot of those products are cheaper at Dollarama!
That includes chocolates, cookies, nuts, chips and candies.
You might think buying in bulk always gets you a better value, but the Canadian retailers have price differences of more than $1, $2 and even $4 per 100 grams.
Dollarama is the better option for these items despite the smaller product sizes because the prices are already so low.
So, here are 21 snacks at Bulk Barn that you can get for cheaper at Dollarama.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn. Right: Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama.
It costs $2.71 per 100 grams when regularly priced for pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has a 140-gram bag of pumpkin seeds for $2, which works out to $1.42 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $1.29 per 100 grams.
French creme cookies
French creme cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Leclerc French creme cookies at Dollarama.
It costs $1.37 per 100 grams for French creme cookies with raspberry filling at Bulk Barn.
A 300-gram pack of Leclerc French creme cookies with raspberry filling costs $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.83 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.54 per 100 grams.
Rolo
Mini Rolo at Bulk Barn. Right: Rolo at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has mini Rolo chocolate for $4.23 per 100 grams.
It costs $0.99 for a 52-gram pack of Rolo at Dollarama, which works out to $1.90 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $2.33 per 100 grams.
Potato sticks
Humpty Dumpty potato sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Hickory Sticks at Dollarama.
At Bulk Barn, Humpty Dumpty potato sticks cost $1.80 per 100 grams.
A 165-gram bag of Hickory Sticks costs $2.50 at Dollarama, which works out to $1.51 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.29 per 100 grams.
Sour suckers
Sour suckers at Bulk Barn. Right: Sour gummy suckers at Dollarama.
It costs $2.05 per 100 grams for jumbo sour suckers at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has a 125-gram bag of sour gummy suckers for $1. That price works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $1.25 per 100 grams.
Chocolate-covered blueberries
Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn. Right: Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Dollarama.
It costs $4.28 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries for $3 at Dollarama. That works out to $3.33 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.95 per 100 grams.
Pretzel sticks
Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Pretzel sticks at Dollarama.
It costs $0.97 per 100 grams for pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.
It costs $2.50 at Dollarama for a 400-gram bag of pretzel sticks, which breaks down to $0.62 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.35 per 100 grams.
Sour watermelon slice candies
Sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn. Right: Watermelon slice candies at Dollarama.
It costs $1.80 per 100 grams for sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn.
At Dollarama, a 125-gram bag of watermelon slice candies costs $1. That means you pay $0.80 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $1 per 100 grams.
Skittles
Skittles at Bulk Barn. Right: Skittles at Dollarama.
It costs $3.22 per 100 grams when regularly priced for Skittles at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 170-gram bag of Skittles for $2.50 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $1.47 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $1.75 per 100 grams.
Peppermint patties
York peppermint patties at Bulk Barn. Right: York peppermint patties at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has York peppermint patties for $3.61 per 100 grams.
You can get York peppermint patties at Dollarama, and it costs $0.99 for a 39-gram patty. So, you pay $2.53 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $1.08 per 100 grams.
KitKat
KitKat minis at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini KitKat bars at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has KitKat minis for $3.83 per 100 grams.
At Dollarama, a 94-gram pack of mini KitKat bars costs $2.75, which breaks down to $2.92 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.91 per 100 grams.
Twix
Mini Twix at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini Twix bars at Dollarama.
You can get mini Twix bars at Bulk Barn for $3.90 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.75 for an 80-gram pack of mini Twix bars at Dollarama. That price works out to $2.93 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.97 per 100 grams.
Rockets
Rockets at Bulk Barn. Right: Rockets at Dollarama.
It costs $2.26 per 100 grams for Rockets candies at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 125-gram bag of Rockets candy for $1.50 at Dollarama. That means you pay $1.20 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $1.06 per 100 grams.
Turtles
Turtles at Bulk Barn. Right: Turtles at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has Turtles for $5.01 per 100 grams.
You can get a 33-gram pack of Turtles for $0.99 at Dollarama, which works out to a cost of $3 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $2.01 per 100 grams.
Reese's Pieces
Reese's Pieces at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Pieces at Dollarama.
It costs $3.02 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for Reese's Pieces.
It costs $2.50 for a 105-gram box of Reese's Pieces at Dollarama. That works out to $2.38 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.64 per 100 grams.
Chocolate toonies
Chocolate toonies at Bulk Barn. Right: Chocolate toonies at Dollarama.
At Bulk Barn, you can get chocolate toonies for $7.81 per 100 grams.
It costs $1.25 for a 42-gram pack of chocolate toonies at Dollarama, which means you pay $2.97 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $4.84 per 100 grams!
Skor
Mini Skor bars at Bulk Barn. Right: Skor minis at Dollarama.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $3.30 per 100 grams for mini Skor bars.
You can get a 104-gram pack of Skor minis for $3 at Dollarama. That price works out to $2.88 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.42 per 100 grams.
M&M's Minis
M&M's Minis at Bulk Barn. Right: M&M's Minis at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has M&M's Minis for $3.79 per 100 grams.
You can get a 100-gram bag of M&M's Minis at Dollarama for $3.
The price difference is $0.79 per 100 grams.
Peach slice candies
Peach slice candies at Bulk Barn. Right: Peach slice candies at Dollarama.
It costs $1.80 per 100 grams for peach slices at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has a 125-gram bag of sour peach slice candies for $1, which breaks down to a cost of $0.80 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $1 per 100 grams.
Fudge cookies
Dare fudge cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Dare fudge cookies at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has Dare fudge cookies for $1.40 per 100 grams.
You can get a 290-gram box of Dare fudge cookies for $2.75 at Dollarama. That price breaks down to $0.94 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.46 per 100 grams.
Cola bottle gummies
Cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn. Right: Cola bottle gummies at Dollarama.
You can get cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn for $1.57 per 100 grams when regularly priced.
At Dollarama, a 125-gram bag of cola bottle gummies costs $1. So, that means you pay $0.80 per 100 grams.
The price difference is $0.77 per 100 grams.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.