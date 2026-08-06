Judge authorizes class action by Jewish students against McGill
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit by Jewish students at McGill who allege the university failed to combat antisemitism on campus.
The lawsuit alleges that Jewish students were the victims of antisemitic and anti-Zionist activities, speeches, harassment and even assault during a series of protests that began after Oct. 7, 2023 "in relation to the international conflict between Israel and Palestine."
The students are seeking $5 million in punitive damages, as well as a partial reimbursement of tuition fees, on the grounds that the school allegedly failed in its obligations to protect them from discrimination.
Justice Dominique Poulin says the case meets the criteria to move forward, while noting that authorizing a class action is not a judgment on the merits of the case.
Jewish advocacy organization B’nai Brith praised the judgment as an important first step toward recognizing the experience of Jewish students and ensuring accountability and change.
McGill said in a statement that it denounces all forms of antisemitism and anti-Jewish hatred and reaffirmed its dedication to preventing and combating discrimination.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2026.
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