Ontario is home to Canada's best beach with silky sandbars and shimmering warm waters

Grab your goggles!

A person sitting on a beach. Right: A beach with clear water.

A beach in Ontario.

@ladyash___ | Instagram, Turkey Point Provincial Park | Facebook
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're dreaming of a beach day with soft sand, warm water and laid-back summer vibes, this Ontario destination might be calling your name.

Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook to name the best beaches in the country, and this Ontario gem popped up in the comments.

With its golden shoreline, shallow swimming areas and gorgeous sunsets, it's a beautiful spot to spend a hot summer day.

Set along the shores of Lake Erie inside Turkey Point Provincial Park, Turkey Point Beach has "warm-weather getaway" written all over it.

According to Destination Ontario, the area was once nicknamed "Ontario's Riviera" thanks to its "beautiful beaches and warm waters."

Stretching for roughly two kilometres, the sandy shoreline is an ideal place to spread out a towel, cool off in the lake or spend the afternoon soaking up the sunshine.

Sandbars create shallow sections of water, making it easy to splash around or stroll through the gentle waves.

Bring some comfy shoes, as the park is home to several scenic hiking trails.

The 2.2-kilometre Lookout Bluff Trail boasts sweeping views over Long Point Bay, while the four-kilometre Fin & Feather Trail winds past the old hatchery pond on its way to the Normandale Fish Hatchery.

If one day isn't enough, you can reserve a campsite and spend the night surrounded by nature.

As the day winds down, the beach offers a front-row seat for Lake Erie's colourful sunsets, with vibrant hues reflecting across the water.

There's also plenty to discover beyond the park. Norfolk County is known for its wineries, farm markets and cycling routes, so you can turn a beach trip into a full weekend getaway.

Nearby communities like Port Dover and Port Rowan are also worth exploring, with waterfront charm, independent shops and local restaurants that are perfect for ending the day after some time on the sand.

With its sandy shores, smooth sandbars, and warm waters, Turkey Point Beach is a dreamy spot for a summer escape.

Be sure to reserve your day pass or campsite ahead of time before heading out.

Turkey Point Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: Turkey Point Road, Simcoe, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best beaches in canada turkey point beach ontario parks best beaches in ontario
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Ontario is home to a 'sixth great lake' with crystal water beaches and postcard-worthy towns

It's a summer oasis.

A new Costco store is coming to Alberta and the warehouse could open soon

This store is in a unique location!

This Ontario park is a stunning summer gem with 20 km of silky beaches and a floating boardwalk

It's a beautiful spot to explore.

This Ontario beach with sugar-sand dunes and azure water was named among the top 10 in Canada

Who's ready for a beach day?

This government payment in August is giving more than $200 to some Canadians

The payment date is coming up.

Two planes crash in mid-air near Chilliwack airport, officials say

Two planes crash in mid-air near Chilliwack, B.C.

Hershey's chocolate is being recalled in Canada and here's which products are affected

You might have these items in your pantry.

Seven more belugas on the move from Marineland to U.S. aquarium

Seven more belugas on the move from Marineland

'The fire was just raging' evacuee describes fleeing Okanagan wildfires

Evacuation orders expand on B.C. wildfires

Police found blood on jacket Montreal girl was wearing when her body was found

Blood found on nine-year-old girl’s jacket