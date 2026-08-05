Ontario is home to Canada's best beach with silky sandbars and shimmering warm waters
Grab your goggles!
If you're dreaming of a beach day with soft sand, warm water and laid-back summer vibes, this Ontario destination might be calling your name.
Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook to name the best beaches in the country, and this Ontario gem popped up in the comments.
With its golden shoreline, shallow swimming areas and gorgeous sunsets, it's a beautiful spot to spend a hot summer day.
Set along the shores of Lake Erie inside Turkey Point Provincial Park, Turkey Point Beach has "warm-weather getaway" written all over it.
According to Destination Ontario, the area was once nicknamed "Ontario's Riviera" thanks to its "beautiful beaches and warm waters."
Stretching for roughly two kilometres, the sandy shoreline is an ideal place to spread out a towel, cool off in the lake or spend the afternoon soaking up the sunshine.
Sandbars create shallow sections of water, making it easy to splash around or stroll through the gentle waves.
Bring some comfy shoes, as the park is home to several scenic hiking trails.
The 2.2-kilometre Lookout Bluff Trail boasts sweeping views over Long Point Bay, while the four-kilometre Fin & Feather Trail winds past the old hatchery pond on its way to the Normandale Fish Hatchery.
If one day isn't enough, you can reserve a campsite and spend the night surrounded by nature.
As the day winds down, the beach offers a front-row seat for Lake Erie's colourful sunsets, with vibrant hues reflecting across the water.
There's also plenty to discover beyond the park. Norfolk County is known for its wineries, farm markets and cycling routes, so you can turn a beach trip into a full weekend getaway.
Nearby communities like Port Dover and Port Rowan are also worth exploring, with waterfront charm, independent shops and local restaurants that are perfect for ending the day after some time on the sand.
With its sandy shores, smooth sandbars, and warm waters, Turkey Point Beach is a dreamy spot for a summer escape.
Be sure to reserve your day pass or campsite ahead of time before heading out.
Turkey Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: Turkey Point Road, Simcoe, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.