Hershey's chocolate is being recalled in Canada and here's which products are affected

You might have these items in your pantry.

chocolate products on shelves in aisle at grocery store in canada

Chocolate at a grocery store in Canada.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A product recall for certain Hershey's chocolate was recently issued in Canada.

You might have the chocolate at home, so here's what you need to know about the affected items and what to do with them.

On August 1, 2026, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency shared a food recall warning for certain Hershey's Kisses chocolate.

These recalled creamy milk chocolate-flavoured Hershey's Kisses were sold in multiple sizes nationally, including at grocery stores in Canada.

The affected products are being recalled because they may contain almonds, which aren't declared on the label and could cause "a serious or life-threatening reaction."

Here are the details of the recalled Hershey's Kisses creamy milk chocolate flavour in 104-gram bags:

  • UPC 0 56600 62076 6
  • codes 51GXPB160F; 51GXPB160G; 51GXPB161L; 51GXPB260F; 51GXPB260G; 51GXPB357G; 51GXPB360G; 51GXPB361L; 51HXPB161L; 51HXPB261L
  • best before 2027 JN 01

front of the 104 gram size bag of recalled hershey's kisses chocolates Recalled Hershey's Kisses 104-gram bag.Canadian Food Inspection Agency

These are the details of the recalled Hershey's Kisses creamy milk chocolate flavour in 200-gram bags:

  • UPC 0 56600 20203 0
  • codes 51GXPT158M; 51GXPT162D; 51GXPT258M; 51GXPT262C; 51GXPT262D; 51GXPT358K; 51GXPT358M; 51GXPT358N; 51GXPT362C; 51GXPT362D; 51GXPV157B; 51HXPT162D; 51HXPV157B; 51HXPY157B
  • best before 2027 JN 01

front of the 200 gram size bag of recalled hershey's kisses choclates Recalled Hershey's Kisses 200-gram bag.Canadian Food Inspection Agency

You should check if you have these recalled products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said not to consume the recalled Hershey's products if you're allergic or sensitive to almonds because there is a risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."

Also, the affected items shouldn't be served, used, sold or distributed by consumers or retailers.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned where they were purchased, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

READ NEXT: Snacks sold at Costco stores in Canada are being recalled and you can get a refund

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

grocery stores in canadaproduct recall
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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