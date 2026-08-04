Hershey's chocolate is being recalled in Canada and here's which products are affected
You might have these items in your pantry.
A product recall for certain Hershey's chocolate was recently issued in Canada.
You might have the chocolate at home, so here's what you need to know about the affected items and what to do with them.
On August 1, 2026, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency shared a food recall warning for certain Hershey's Kisses chocolate.
These recalled creamy milk chocolate-flavoured Hershey's Kisses were sold in multiple sizes nationally, including at grocery stores in Canada.
The affected products are being recalled because they may contain almonds, which aren't declared on the label and could cause "a serious or life-threatening reaction."
Here are the details of the recalled Hershey's Kisses creamy milk chocolate flavour in 104-gram bags:
- UPC 0 56600 62076 6
- codes 51GXPB160F; 51GXPB160G; 51GXPB161L; 51GXPB260F; 51GXPB260G; 51GXPB357G; 51GXPB360G; 51GXPB361L; 51HXPB161L; 51HXPB261L
- best before 2027 JN 01
Recalled Hershey's Kisses 104-gram bag.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
These are the details of the recalled Hershey's Kisses creamy milk chocolate flavour in 200-gram bags:
- UPC 0 56600 20203 0
- codes 51GXPT158M; 51GXPT162D; 51GXPT258M; 51GXPT262C; 51GXPT262D; 51GXPT358K; 51GXPT358M; 51GXPT358N; 51GXPT362C; 51GXPT362D; 51GXPV157B; 51HXPT162D; 51HXPV157B; 51HXPY157B
- best before 2027 JN 01
Recalled Hershey's Kisses 200-gram bag.Canadian Food Inspection Agency
You should check if you have these recalled products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said not to consume the recalled Hershey's products if you're allergic or sensitive to almonds because there is a risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."
Also, the affected items shouldn't be served, used, sold or distributed by consumers or retailers.
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned where they were purchased, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.