This beautiful Ontario town is like a mini Scotland with old-world streets and British charm
Leave your passport behind!
If a trip to Scotland isn't in the cards, this charming Ontario town still delivers a taste of old-world Europe with its historic streets, stone buildings, and picturesque waterfront.
While it's not a replacement for a true British vacation, its quaint shops and architecture give it a Scottish feel that's worth experiencing.
Filled with heritage buildings, cozy cafés, boutiques, and scenic parks, this small town is a beautiful spot to discover right here in Ontario.
Just over an hour from Ottawa and roughly 3.5 hours from Toronto, it's an easy destination for a day trip or relaxing weekend getaway.
Perth sits on the banks of the Tay Canal in Lanark County and was named after Perth, Scotland.
Founded by Scottish, Irish, and other European settlers, the town still reflects those roots through its beautifully preserved limestone buildings and historic downtown.
A stroll through the core is one of the best ways to soak up the atmosphere. You'll find independent boutiques selling everything from antiques and home décor to handcrafted gifts and jewellery, all tucked inside charming heritage storefronts.
When it's time to eat, Perth has plenty of options. According to the town's tourism website, you can enjoy everything from "delicious pub eats to mouth-watering fine dining to thirst-quenching brews and spirits."
If you're craving something sweet, stop by Perth Chocolate Works, or grab a coffee and relax on a patio overlooking the canal.
You won't have to venture far to find beautiful green spaces. Stewart Park is one of the town's prettiest destinations, with mature trees, colourful gardens, winding pathways, and a picturesque footbridge that feels straight out of a storybook.
There are also a few unique attractions that make Perth stand out. You can browse local history at the Perth Museum or snap a photo with the town's famous Mammoth Cheese, a replica of the massive 22,000-pound wheel of cheese that was created for the 1893 Chicago World's Fair.
No matter the season, there's usually something happening around town. Annual events include the Frost & Fire Winter Festival, the Stewart Park Festival in the summer, Halloween celebrations in the fall, and festive holiday events leading up to Christmas.
If you have extra time, you can head just outside town to Murphys Point Provincial Park, where you'll find scenic forest trails, peaceful lakes, and the historic Silver Queen Mica Mine.
Whether you're planning a scenic road trip or looking for a destination with European-inspired charm, Perth offers a little taste of Scotland without leaving Ontario.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.