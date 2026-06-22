This $17 bus trip from Ottawa takes you to a dreamy town that's like a little slice of Scotland
No car needed!
Fancy a little trip to Scotland? You don't have to leave the province to enjoy old-world streets, historic shops, and a bit of European charm.
This dreamy small town nestled along a canal feels like a little slice of the U.K., and it's just a short drive away from Ottawa.
The best part is, you don't even need a car to visit this quaint destination. A quick bus ride from the city takes you right to this village, letting you enjoy a getaway without having to sit behind the wheel.
Located in the heart of Lanark County, Perth is a dreamy small town worth exploring. Set along the Tay Canal, it boasts beautiful waterfront scenery and a historic downtown that's full of character.
The town's roots date back to the early 1800s, and its Scottish heritage can still be seen in the heritage buildings and charming streetscapes that line the downtown core. It may not actually be Scotland, but at least you can get a little taste of Scottish charm without a pricey plane ticket.
No car? No problem! Flixbus offers daily service between Ottawa and Perth. The bus has four pick-up points around Ottawa and takes up to 1 hour and 20 minutes to reach Perth.
Tickets for this route can be found for as low as $16.98 one-way, but you can find some deals for around $14, depending on your travel date. The bus drops you off just outside Perth's downtown, so you'll need a bit of a walk, public transit, or a ride-share to get to the core.
As there are multiple departure and return times, you can hop on a bus in the morning, spend a day exploring Perth, and then return to Ottawa in the evening.
While in Perth, you can wander through the downtown, visiting charming stone shops brimming with gifts, jewelry, antiques, and more.
If you'd rather spend some time outdoors, Perth has plenty of scenic spots to discover. One of the town's highlights is Stewart Park, a picturesque green space with winding pathways, colourful gardens, and a storybook-like footbridge crossing the water.
When you're done exploring, there are a few unique landmarks worth checking out. You can learn about the area's past at the Perth Museum or snap a photo with the town's famous Mammoth Cheese, a giant replica inspired by the enormous block displayed at the Chicago World's Fair in the 1800s.
Bring your appetite! Perth is home to an amazing food scene, and you can find everything from "delicious pub eats to mouth-watering fine dining to thirst-quenching brews and spirits," according to the website.
If you're looking for a car-free day trip from Ottawa, this enchanting small town is worth adding to your plans.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.