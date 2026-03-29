This dreamy small town with European charm is one of Ontario's best spots to visit this spring

It's like a little slice of Scotland.

A historic bridge and building. Right: A person by an ivy-covered building.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

Spring is a beautiful time to explore some of Ontario's small towns. With blossom-filled streets, sunlit gardens, and storybook streets, many of the province's villages come alive during this season.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook, we asked readers to share the best places to visit in Ontario during the spring, and this small town near Ottawa was one of the spots that came up.

With a dreamy canal, old-world buildings, and scenic green spaces, it's an idyllic spot to soak up that springtime charm.

Perth is a historic small town perched along the Tay Canal in Lanark County, about an hour away from Ottawa.

The town takes its name from Perth in Scotland, and was settled by Scottish, Irish, and other European immigrants, a heritage you can still see woven into its historic streets today.

You can spend some time wandering through the downtown, where you'll find charming stone storefronts and boutiques filled with everything from gifts and jewellery to antiques and unique finds.

Spring is the perfect time for a stroll, and the town and its surroundings offer several green spaces to explore. Stewart Park is home to scenic landscapes, a whimsical bridge, and beautiful spring blooms.

The town also hosts the Perth Festival of Maples each spring, taking place on April 25 this year. The event includes taffy-on-snow, local vendors, artisans, live musical entertainment, a petting zoo, and more, and is a fun way to celebrate the sweetest season.

While you're in town, you can check out some of Perth's delicious eateries and cute cafes, or enjoy a treat on a sun-filled patio.

If you're looking for a quaint town with European charm to explore this spring, readers say Perth is the place to be.

Town of Perth website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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