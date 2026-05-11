Canada's summer forecast says most places will be warmer than normal except for these spots
Some parts of the country will get "widespread heat" this summer.
Canada's weather will be warm in most places, but some spots will have cool temperatures, according to this new summer forecast.
You might miss out on summer heat, so here's what you need to know about the season.
Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac released the 2026 summer weather forecast that included temperature and rainfall predictions for the entire country.
It's expected that most of the southern parts of Canada will have a warmer-than-normal season with "widespread heat" in July and August.
Even though those months are typically the hottest of the year, the Old Farmer's Almanac said temperatures in July and August are forecast to be above seasonal in 2026.
Most of the country is also expected to have a warm summer, but some areas are likely to get mixed temperature patterns with cooler weather.
When it comes to precipitation, rainfall patterns vary across the country, with most places forecast to have wet and dry conditions during the season.
Now, let's get into the provincial and territorial breakdowns of this summer forecast.
B.C.
It will be cool and dry in the northern parts of the province, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
The weather is forecast to be warm and rainy in the south, including Vancouver and Victoria.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
It will be warm and dry in the north across the Prairies this summer.
That warm weather is also forecast in the southern parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, but it'll be rainy.
Ontario
The summer forecast calls for warm and dry weather in the northernmost parts of the province along Hudson Bay.
It will be warm and rainy in other parts of northern Ontario, including areas around Lake Superior.
The weather will be cool and rainy in central and southern Ontario this summer, but the easternmost parts of the region, including Ottawa, will be warm and rainy.
Quebec
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it will be warm and rainy in the southwest of Quebec, including Montreal, but warm and dry in the southeast, including Quebec City.
The weather is forecast to be cool and dry in the northern parts of the province, except along the shores of Hudson Bay, where it'll be warm and dry.
It will be cool and rainy in the Gaspésie and Côte-Nord regions of Quebec this summer.
New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland & Labrador
It's forecast to be cool and rainy this summer in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.
But parts of Labrador will be cool and dry.
Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it will be warm and dry in Yukon during the summer season.
It's forecast to be warm and rainy in the northern parts of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut and warm and dry in the southern parts of those territories.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.