A sneak peek at Canada's summer forecast says these places could be cooler than normal

One province stands out as the spot for early summer heat. 👀☀️

ttc streetcar on toronto street at sunset after rain. right: people on beach in vancouver

Toronto street. Right: Beach in Vancouver.

Venrick Azcueta | Unsplash, Gabe | Unsplash
Senior Writer

If you're looking ahead to the next season, a sneak peek at the country's summer forecast is out now.

Canada's weather is expected to be cooler than normal in some places, while other spots could get early heat.

The Weather Network recently revealed in a summer forecast sneak peek that the country might be split between warmer weather and cooler temperatures.

Even though the entire seasonal outlook isn't certain yet, Canadian forecasters said the late spring and early summer pattern is coming into focus.

That early summer pattern gives a look at what the season could be like overall, according to The Weather Network

Warmer temperatures are expected in the west and north, with cooler and more unsettled weather in the east. But the cooler trough over eastern parts of Canada is expected to move westward through the summer as the Atlantic Ocean warms up.

It's forecast to be above seasonal in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon and the Northwest Territories during early summer.

Temperatures should be normal in Manitoba, northern Ontario, northern Quebec, Newfoundland & Labrador, and Nunavut at the beginning of the season.

Below seasonal temperatures are forecast during early summer in southern Ontario, southern Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and the southwestern parts of Nova Scotia.

The Weather Network said that B.C., Yukon and the Northwest Territories "stand out" as the places in Canada that are most likely to get warm weather. That also means there are risks of early heat, drought and wildfires.

A cooler start to the summer is possible in the eastern parts of Canada, but the Atlantic region could warm up later in the season.

The places that are most likely to miss out on the heat of summer this year are in the middle of the country, according to The Weather Network.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

summer forecastcanada weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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