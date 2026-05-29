Service Canada is hiring for jobs in these cities and you don't need a degree or experience

Job duties include providing administrative and clerical support.

service canada sign outside of building in vancouver

Service Canada sign.

Mitch Hutchinson | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are government of Canada jobs with Service Canada that don't require any prior work experience.

You don't even need to have a university degree or a college diploma to get hired!

Employment and Social Development Canada is currently staffing Service Canada Support Clerk positions in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

This job will have you working in a high-volume client service environment, providing clerical support in offices and warehouses. So, that means tasks can be repetitive and require physical effort.

The duties of a Support Clerk include:

  • providing administrative support, including data entry and record management
  • receiving, classifying, and sorting mail and client information
  • maintaining and updating various databases and tracking systems
  • ensuring the accuracy of data and information
  • assisting in preparing reports and tracking information

The salary for these jobs is $51,642 to $55,707.

You must have a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.

No experience is required for this job, so it's an asset if you have experience in computerized data entry, document digitization, and mail processing.

You need written and verbal communication skills, along with the ability to lift items weighing up to 23 kilograms.

Also, you must be able to work overtime, work shifts, work variable hours, and travel when necessary.

The closing date for these Service Canada jobs is August 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Support Clerk

Salary: $51,642 to $55,707

Company: Employment and Social Development Canada

Location: Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Edmonton and Winnipeg

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.

No experience is required, but it's an asset if you have experience in computerized data entry, document digitization, and mail processing.

You need written and verbal communication skills, along with the ability to lift items weighing up to 23 kilograms.

Also, you must be able to work overtime, work shifts, work variable hours, and travel.

Apply On GC Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

government of canada jobsservice canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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