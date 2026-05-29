Service Canada is hiring for jobs in these cities and you don't need a degree or experience
Job duties include providing administrative and clerical support.
There are government of Canada jobs with Service Canada that don't require any prior work experience.
You don't even need to have a university degree or a college diploma to get hired!
Employment and Social Development Canada is currently staffing Service Canada Support Clerk positions in Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Edmonton and Winnipeg.
This job will have you working in a high-volume client service environment, providing clerical support in offices and warehouses. So, that means tasks can be repetitive and require physical effort.
The duties of a Support Clerk include:
- providing administrative support, including data entry and record management
- receiving, classifying, and sorting mail and client information
- maintaining and updating various databases and tracking systems
- ensuring the accuracy of data and information
- assisting in preparing reports and tracking information
The salary for these jobs is $51,642 to $55,707.
You must have a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.
No experience is required for this job, so it's an asset if you have experience in computerized data entry, document digitization, and mail processing.
You need written and verbal communication skills, along with the ability to lift items weighing up to 23 kilograms.
Also, you must be able to work overtime, work shifts, work variable hours, and travel when necessary.
The closing date for these Service Canada jobs is August 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Support Clerk
Salary: $51,642 to $55,707
Company: Employment and Social Development Canada
Location: Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Edmonton and Winnipeg
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.
No experience is required, but it's an asset if you have experience in computerized data entry, document digitization, and mail processing.
You need written and verbal communication skills, along with the ability to lift items weighing up to 23 kilograms.
Also, you must be able to work overtime, work shifts, work variable hours, and travel.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.