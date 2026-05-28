Product recalls for vitamins, pizza, kettles and more have been issued at Costco recently
You might have these items at home.
Some product recalls were issued recently at Costco.
That includes food, vitamins, appliances, and more items sold in Canada by the wholesale retailer.
Costco posted notices online for these recalls, which are due to potential for mould growth, choking hazards, pieces of loose metal, elevated microbial levels, and other safety concerns.
The affected products had been sold at Costco Canada warehouses, at Costco Business Centres and on Costco.ca in recent months and over the last few years.
If you purchased any of the recalled items, you can get refunds or free repairs. So, here's what you need to know.
Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro
Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro.
A recall of Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro, 1.5 L, was issued in May because the handle of the kettle may loosen or break off during use.
The affected products were sold as part of small appliance bundles (Costco items #1664609 and #1663356) on Costco.ca between October 2022 and January 2026.
Here are the details of the recalled Zwilling items:
- Enfinigy Kettle Pro 1.5 L, Toaster and Scale bundle
- kettle model number 1016121; Costco item #1663356
- Enfinigy Kettle Pro 1.5 L, Mugs and Towel bundle
- kettle model number 1016121; Costco item #1664609
You can return the kettle to a Costco warehouse and get a full refund.
To receive the refund, you can return either the just recalled Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro, 1.5 L or the complete small appliance bundle that includes the recalled kettle.
Springs Cellular Shades
Bali Springs Cellular Shades were recalled in May because the end caps on the bottom rail may not be glued, which can release small parts that are a choking hazard to young children.
The affected product was sold on Costco.ca between January 1, 2025, and April 9, 2026.
Only the Bali Springs Cellular Shades with the model number BC23 were recalled.
You can find the model number on the product label located on the top of the headrail of the shades. The model number is in the upper right corner of the label, and the manufacture date is in the lower right corner.
If the endcap detaches, you can get a glue kit with instructions from Springs Window Fashions, or you can return the item to Costco and get a full refund.
Kirkland Signature Women 50+ Tablets
Kirkland Signature Women 50+ Tablets.
A recall of Kirkland Signature Women 50+ Tablets (Costco item #7013050) was issued in May due to the potential presence of loose metal pieces in the pill bottle.
The affected products were sold at Costco warehouses and on Costco.ca between February 2026 and May 2026.
Products with both <L>5J46568W7 and EXP FE/2028 on the neck of the pill bottle are affected. No other lot numbers are included in this recall.
You can return the affected Kirkland Signature Women 50+ multivitamin and minerals tablets to a Costco warehouse to get a full refund.
Renpure Tea Tree & Rosemary Scalp Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner
A recall of Renpure Tea Tree & Rosemary Scalp Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner (Costco item #8434044) was issued in May due to possible elevated microbial levels.
These packs of two 946-millilitre bottles were sold at Costco warehouses in Ontario and Quebec between May 10, 2026 and May 12, 2026.
The affected lot codes are 2603C065 and 2604C066, which can be located on the bottom of the shampoo bottle.
If you have a product with the affected lot code, you can return it to any Costco warehouse for a full refund.
Gino Bambino Gluten Free Pizza Kit
Gino Bambino Gluten Free Pizza Kit
Certain packages of the Gino Bambino Gluten Free Pizza Kit (Costco item #1974721) were recalled in April due to the potential for mould growth prior to the listed best-before date.
The affected products were sold at Costco warehouses, at Costco Business Centres, and on Costco.ca between December 2025 and April 2026.
These are the best-before dates of the recalled kits:
- 2026 AL 22
- 2026 AL 28
You can return the recalled Gino Bambino Gluten Free Pizza Kit to a Costco warehouse in Canada and get a full refund.
Oaklynn Canopy Bed
Oaklynn Canopy Bed.
Oaklynn Canopy Beds (Costco item #1812427 and #1812424) were recalled in April because the canopy beams of the bed frame can collapse when the bed is moved.
The affected products were sold on Costco.ca between February 2025 and February 2026.
Here are the details of the recalled Oaklynn beds:
- Oaklynn Canopy Bed, king
- Costco item number 1812427; model number M24107240
- Oaklynn Canopy Bed, queen
- Costco item number 1812424; model number M24107230
The model number is printed on the manufacturing label located on the inside of the bed frame, which is on the right side when looking from the foot of the bed.
You can contact Samson International for free repair and installation of four metal brackets and mounting hardware.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.