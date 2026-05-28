This Ontario village with powdery sand beaches was named among Canada's best spots to live

Pack your bags!

A person standing on a sandy beach. Right: A person standing in a garden.

A region in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're thinking about relocating, this Ontario small town might be worth a closer look. With sandy beaches, waterfront views, and a quaint downtown, it's a charming spot to put down roots.

In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to name the best small towns to live in Canada, and this Ontario destination was one of the picks.

Picton is a small town in Prince Edward County known for its local shops, restaurants, beautiful beaches, and relaxed pace. There's plenty to explore in the area, from wineries and cafes to scenic spots along the water.

According to The County website, the area is a "unique island-vibe community" with a welcoming atmosphere, rich heritage, year-round events, and more than 700 kilometres of shoreline.

Downtown Picton is home to local boutiques, cafes, bookstores, and restaurants, giving the town a lively but peaceful feel. Whether you're browsing shops or grabbing a coffee, there's plenty to explore without needing to head into a bigger city.

You can also catch a show at The Regent Theatre, browse nearby farm markets, or spend some time exploring Macaulay Heritage Park.

Prince Edward County is known for its wineries as well, with several popular vineyards located a short drive from town, including Sandbanks Estate Winery, Trail Estate Winery, Three Dog Winery, and Karlo Estates.

In addition to its wine scene, the County is renowned for its farm-to-table cuisine, and has many delicious restaurants where you can meet up with friends or enjoy a date night.

One of the biggest draws in the area is Sandbanks Provincial Park. Located a short drive from Picton, the park boasts long sandy beaches, which are said to be among the "best" in Canada, and massive bay-mouth sand dunes.

During the summer, you can spend the day relaxing on the beach, swimming in the lake, or exploring the park's hiking trails and natural areas.

The County is home to several other beaches, including North Beach Provincial Park and smaller hidden gems.

Another popular nearby attraction is Lake on the Mountain, a lake perched high above the Bay of Quinte that has long been known for its unusual geography and lack of a visible water source.

According to Zolo, the average house price in Picton in May 2026 is $515,000, making it a more affordable option than many major cities.

With its small-town atmosphere, nearby beaches, local wineries, and scenic surroundings, many locals say this corner of Prince Edward County is one of the best places to live in Canada.

Picton BIA website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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best places to live in ontario prince edward county sandbanks provincial park best places to live in canada
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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