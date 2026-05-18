This Ontario park has 3 of Canada's 'best' beaches and 12 km of velvety white sand dunes
It might "trick you into thinking you're in the Caribbean."
Summer is just around the bend, and if you're already dreaming of sand-filled beach days, you'll want to add this little oasis to your plans.
Boasting endless kilometres of rolling dunes, velvety white sand shores, and sparkling waters, this park is like a scene from a tropical postcard and will have you forgetting you're in Ontario.
The park features not one but three gorgeous beaches, which are even considered among the best in the country.
Sandbanks Provincial Park is a lakeside gem located in scenic Prince Edward County, about 2.5 hours from Toronto.
Running along the shores of Lake Ontario, the park is home to the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation, with 12 kilometres of rolling sand.
It also boasts three breathtaking white-sand beaches, which, according to the website, "are among the best in Canada."
"While the soft, golden sand warming the bottom of your feet, epic sunsets and rolling waves may trick you into thinking you're in the Caribbean, your GPS will prove you're right here in Prince Edward County," Sandbanks Vacations says.
One of the biggest draws at Sandbanks Provincial Park is Outlet Beach, where you'll find a long stretch of soft sand and shallow water that's ideal for swimming and relaxing by the shore. The beach spans roughly two kilometres and is known for its gentle entry into the lake.
Another beautiful spot to visit is Lakeshore Beach, which features silky sand and calm waters with a gradual slope. Stretching for about seven kilometres, it offers even more room to spread out and soak up the scenery.
If you'd like to see the iconic dunes, Dunes Beach is a must-see. According to Friends of Sandbanks Park, it's "easily the most visually stunning," thanks to its silky dunes and warm, crystal-clear water that can make the landscape feel almost tropical.
Beyond the shoreline, the park is also home to picturesque hiking trails where you can wander through lush natural scenery and take in even more of the area's beauty.
You can explore the Sandbanks Dunes Trail, where you'll find a "unique and fragile dune habitat" that's the "largest of its kind in the world."
Another scenic route to add to your itinerary is the Lakeview Trail, which offers sweeping views of Lake Ontario and links together the historic Lakeshore and Lakeview Lodges.
Since Sandbanks Provincial Park is especially popular during the summer months, it's a good idea to reserve a daily vehicle permit online before visiting.
Sandbanks is also located close to the charming small town of Picton, where you'll find cute shops and eateries. It's the perfect place to explore before or after a day at the beach.
Between the massive dunes, sparkling shoreline, and postcard-worthy scenery, this Ontario destination feels like a little slice of paradise.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.