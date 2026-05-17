Alberta has a mini Niagara Falls 2 hours from Calgary and the views are epic

Add this to your summer bucket list ASAP. 🤩

A waterfall in Alberta. Right: A person sits in front of a waterfall in Alberta.

A waterfall in Alberta. Right: A person sits in front of a waterfall in Alberta.

@margh00b | Instagram, @courtneylinneaa | Instagram
Writer

Looking for things to do near Calgary this summer? How about visiting Alberta's own miniature version of Niagara Falls?

Just a short road trip from Calgary, you can journey to a stunning natural wonder known as one of Alberta's most accessible and breathtaking landmarks, complete with gorgeous scenery, incredible photo ops, and perfect summer vibes.

Just two hours from the city, Lundbreck Falls Provincial Recreation Area is a must-do day trip spot. Here, you'll find the stunning Lundbreck Falls, twin waterfalls that are like a miniature version of the iconic Niagara Falls in Ontario.

Set in a limestone canyon, the falls plunge 39 feet into a deep emerald pool on the scenic Crowsnest River.

The falls are beautiful to see at any time of year and don't require a long hike or advance reservations, unlike some Alberta attractions.

The falls' appearance may change slightly depending on rainfall; after heavy rain, the twin waterfalls may appear to almost merge together into one massive cascade. However, drier months (like during the summer and fall) may cause the middle of the falls to lessen or disappear altogether, revealing the rocky outcrop of the canyon they flow through.

Two viewing platforms in the area provide great vantage points of the falls. You can also take a short trail that leads to a lower viewpoint where you can feel the mist of the tumbling cascades and find some great photo opportunities.

Interpretive signs along the way explain the area's ancient history and fossil record. The trail also provides access to the Crowsnest River, where you may be able to spot some of the local wildlife.

On a hot summer day, take a dip in the refreshing waters of the river. Visitors can swim downstream or in the pool at the base of the falls — just be sure to avoid the water above or directly below the waterfall.

The Crowsnest River is also a great spot for anglers. The site is known as one of North America's premier trout fisheries, offering opportunities to fish for rainbow and cutthroat trout.

There are picnic tables here, making it a great place to bring a packed lunch.

Located just a couple of hours from Calgary, the falls make for a great day trip from the city. However, if you want to extend your visit, you can also camp at the Lundbreck Falls Campground.

The campground offers front-row access to the waterfalls, with unserviced, powered, and walk-in tenting sites set along the Crowsnest River, and is available for reservations until late September.

From your campsite, enjoy a short walk to the waterfall, fish for trout, or cool off with a refreshing swim in the downstream pools of the river. At night, the rushing sounds of the powerful falls will lull you to sleep.

Lundbreck Falls is a stunning place to visit on its own, but it's also a great spot to work into a longer road trip along the Crownest Highway. The highway, which crosses from Alberta into B.C., is full of natural wonders and gems, such as waterfalls, cute small towns, and parks.

The falls are also located close to the city of Lethbridge, where you'll find provincial parks, nature centres, museums and serene gardens to explore.

Lundbreck Falls

Price: Free

Address: Lundbreck Falls, Range Rd 24B, Lundbreck, AB

Why You Need To Go: There's no need to leave the province to see landmark-worthy waterfalls — you can check out Alberta's version of Niagara Falls just a few hours from Calgary, and enjoy a relaxing swim and picnic.

Lundbreck Falls website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Katherine Caspersz

    Contributing Writer

    Katherine Caspersz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media, covering travel, things to do and more. She has written for various news sites and magazines, including Yahoo Canada and The National Post, and worked as an editor for the Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail. She loves shopping, travel and all things spooky.

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