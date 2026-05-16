Ontario's 'most beautiful' lake is a crystal water paradise with over 20 breathtaking beaches
Save this for some summer travel inspo!
Ontario is known for its beautiful lakes and swimming holes, and with summer just around the corner, it's time to start planning those waterfront escapes.
If you're wondering where to go for dreamy water views, beach days, and relaxing afternoons on the shore, you might want to keep this beautiful body of water in mind.
In a Facebook post, we asked readers to share their picks for the most beautiful lakes in Ontario, and this breathtaking destination was among the most-mentioned.
Lake Superior is a vast body of water known for its rugged shorelines, smooth-sand beaches, crystal waters and gorgeous coastal scenery.
It's the largest of the Great Lakes and the largest lake in the world by surface area, earning it the nickname "Freshwater Sea," according to the Great Lakes Guide.
The shoreline is dotted with natural wonders, parks, attractions, beaches, and small towns, making it a beautiful spot for a warm-weather adventure.
There are over 72 beaches scattered along Lake Superior's American and Canadian shorelines. According to the Lake Superior Circle Tour map, more than 20 can be found in Ontario.
You can wander along powdery-sand shores, take a dip in crystal-clear waters, and lounge in rocky coves at these spots. Some highlights include Pancake Bay and Batchawana Bay Beach.
Pancake Bay features a long stretch of silky sand and offers "Caribbean-blue" waters, according to its website. It's a stunning spot to enjoy some summer sun and go for a refreshing swim.
Lake Superior Provincial Park is another breathtaking destination to visit. The park boasts cliffs, beaches, river valleys, cascading waterfalls, inland lakes and more.
Katherine Cove is a dreamy spot to take a dip, and features a little offshore island filled with water, known as Bathtub Island.
Other gorgeous parks in the area include Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, Pancake Bay Provincial Park and Pukaskwa National Park.
While Lake Superior is known for its majestic beauty, the massive lake also carries a haunting reputation.
Ontario Parks notes that its waters have swallowed "thousands of boats, ships and canoes" over the years, including the infamous Edmund Fitzgerald. Because of its long history of shipwrecks, the lake has become known as "The Graveyard of the Great Lakes."
If you're looking for an epic summer adventure, it's time to plan a trip to Ontario's "most beautiful" lake.
Lake Superior Circle Tour website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.