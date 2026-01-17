This Ontario destination with Caribbean-hued water is totally underrated, according to readers
It's a magical spot for a getaway.
If you're looking for somewhere new to explore this year, you might want to keep this gorgeous coastal destination in mind. With crystal-clear waters, endless beaches, cozy villages and breathtaking scenery, it's an underrated gem waiting to be discovered.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share Ontario destinations that were way better than they thought they would be, and this region was one of the places that came up.
Lake Superior is a breathtaking escape known for its dramatic coastline, charming small towns and sweeping natural beauty. As the largest of the Great Lakes, and the biggest freshwater lake in the world by surface area, it's often called a "freshwater sea," according to the Great Lakes Guide.
From scenic hiking trails and wide sandy beaches to countless natural attractions, the region offers no shortage of reasons to plan a magical getaway.
Along the way, you can stop in places like the quaint village of Rossport or the picturesque town of Terrace Bay. A trip to Wawa is also a must, where you can pose for a photo with its iconic giant goose.
One of the area's most renowned spots is Lake Superior Provincial Park, where you'll find tucked-away crystal-clear beaches, rushing rivers, dramatic waterfalls, sparkling lakes and rugged hiking trails.
For even more outdoor adventures, you can also explore Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, Pancake Bay Provincial Park and Pukaskwa National Park.
Beyond the parks, the Superior County region is brimming with natural wonders, including the Aguasabon Falls and Gorge, the majestic Ouimet Canyon and the Agawa Rock Pictographs.
Pack a swimsuit; the area features more than 20 stunning beaches. Popular sandy spots include Pancake Bay and Batchawana Bay Beach, where the shoreline feels like a whole other world.
Pancake Bay boasts a long stretch of sugary sand and offers "Caribbean-blue" waters, according to its website. It's a gorgeous spot to soak up some summer sun and take a refreshing dip.
With its mix of outdoor adventures and postcard-worthy beaches, this underrated destination is a magical place to discover this summer.
