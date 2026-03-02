This Ontario beach with a 40 km silky sandspit is one of Ontario's most 'underrated' getaways

It's never too early to plan a summer escape.

A person standing on a beach. Right: A person in a lake.

A provincial park in Ontario.

Lead Writer, Travel

The temperature might be below zero, but there's no rule against planning your beach escape early.

Ontario is home to a majestic park that offers dreamy coastal vibes without the long-haul travel, and readers say it's one of the province's most underrated vacation spots.

Situated a few hours from Toronto, this scenic escape is like a little taste of the tropics in Ontario, with long stretches of white sand, shimmering water, and sun-soaked shores.

Its landscape is so distinctive that it has earned status as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, making it a place that truly stands out.

Long Point Provincial Park is a beautiful destination in Port Rowan, roughly a 2.5-hour drive from Toronto. Founded over 100 years ago, it's among Ontario's earliest provincial parks and is considered the fourth oldest in the province.

At Long Point Provincial Park, you can stroll across soft, sun-warmed sand and cool off in clear Lake Erie waters for a picture-perfect summer day.

One of its standout features is a sweeping 40-kilometre sandspit, including more than two kilometres of shoreline designed for swimming, lounging, and beach strolls.

Visitors can find day-use beaches in both the New Park area and at Cottonwood Campground in the Old Park, with additional stretches of sand near Monarch's Rest and Turtle Dunes Campground.

In addition to its sandy shores, Long Point Provincial Park has 253 campsites and plenty of space for cycling, hiking, and birdwatching among its scenic trails.

The charming village of Port Rowan is also a dreamy spot to check out, with quaint shops and a picture-perfect harbour to explore.

For more beach adventures, you can head to the nearby Sand Hill Park, a unique destination featuring towering dunes of soft sand.

If sunny beach days are already on your mind, be sure to tuck this locally adored hideaway into your summer plans.

Long Point Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for a daily vehicle permit

When: April 3, 2026, to January 3, 2027, for day use

Address: 350 Erie Blvd., Port Rowan, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

