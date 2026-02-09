This Ontario park has a secret electric-blue lake and it's a stunning hidden gem

When you think of Canada's turquoise waters, places like Lake Louise or Moraine Lake likely come to mind. However, you don't have to travel all the way to Alberta to find striking blue water.

Ontario is home to an electric-blue lake hidden in a scenic park, and it's a breathtaking spot to explore.

McGinnis Lake, located in Petroglyphs Provincial Park, is a hidden gem with vibrant turquoise water that looks like something off a postcard.

The rare body of water is one of only a handful of meromictic lakes in Canada, meaning its layers of water never fully mix, which gives it its striking colour.

The lake is just 200 metres from the parking lot, so you don't have to go on a long trek to discover this natural wonder.

While it might be tempting to take a dip in the emerald waters, swimming at McGinnis Lake is prohibited, so you'll need to enjoy the views from the shore.

If you're hoping to swim, a swimming area outside the park is available at Quarry Bay municipal beach on Stoney Lake, 1.5 kilometres east of the Petroglyphs Provincial Park entrance.

Petroglyphs Provincial Park has several other hidden gems worth checking out. Home to the largest known collection of Indigenous rock carvings in Canada, the park's "Teaching Rocks" feature intricate depictions of turtles, snakes, birds, humans, and more.

At the Learning Place Visitor Centre, you can dive into the traditions of the Ojibway (Nishnaabe) people and learn about the teachings of the medicine wheel.

The park is also great for hiking. There are three main trails to explore:

  • Marsh Trail (7 km): A mix of dense pine forests and marshland, ending with a steep climb to the uplands.
  • Nanabush Trail (5.5 km): Winds across varied terrain, from wetlands to rocky outcrops.
  • West Day Use Trail (5 km): A narrow path through pine, oak, and birch, including a bridge over an ancient streambed carved thousands of years ago.

Petroglyphs Provincial Park is closed for the winter season and will reopen on May 8, 2026, so keep this spot in mind for a warm-weather adventure.

Petroglyphs Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + per daily vehicle permit

When: Reopening May 8, 2026

Address: 2249 Northeys Bay Rd., Woodview, ON

Ontario Parks Website

