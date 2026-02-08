This dreamy Ontario island with warm water beaches is the 'Key West of Canada'

It's a stunning spot for a summer escape.

An aerial view of an island. Right: A person on a swing.

An island in Ontario.

@ian.virtue | Instagram, @clarearline | Instagram,
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to get on a plane to enjoy some Florida vibes this summer. This dreamy Ontario island is serving up tons of tropical charm, and it's a gorgeous spot for a warm-weather escape.

Perched on the shining waters of Lake Erie, this breathtaking natural wonder offers hidden beaches, wildlife, vineyards, and more.

Pelee Island is "one of Canada's best-kept secrets" and a beautiful destination to explore.

Located 90 minutes by ferry from Leamington in the Western Basin of Lake Erie, the island is like a little slice of paradise without leaving the province.

Because Lake Erie is so shallow, Pelee Island enjoys a warmer microclimate and a long growing season. With an average temperature of 9.8°C and nearly 200 frost-free days a year, it's sunnier and milder than much of Canada.

Sitting on the same latitude as northern California's wine country, and further south than 27 U.S. states, Pelee Island has earned the nickname "The Key West of Canada."

You can enjoy warm-water beaches, scenic trails, and more for a dreamy summer outing.

The island is also known as "the birthplace of winemaking in Canada," so you'll want to stop by Pelee Island Winery, "Canada's Southernmost Estate Winery," according to the website.

While you're there, you can enjoy stunning vineyard views, dig into flatbread, and sip on some refreshing drinks.

There are endless outdoor adventures to enjoy on the island. You can explore both Fish Point Nature Reserve and Lighthouse Point Provincial Nature Reserve, where you'll find beautiful lake views and scenic trails.

You can also learn about the island's past at the Pelee Island Heritage Centre, or take a dip in the shallow waters at East Park Beach.

Pelee Island is home to the "best of Lake Erie beaches," according to Discover Pelee Island, where you can relax on soft sand and splash in warm waters.

In addition to East Park Beach, you can find sandy shores at Sunrise Beach and Brown's Beach.

There are several inns and cottages where you can book an overnight stay if you're planning a longer escape.

According to the Township of Pelee, ferry service to the island is typically available from April until early December. Many businesses are seasonal, so it's best to visit between May and October.

If you're looking for some Florida vibes without leaving the province, the "Key West of Canada" is the place to be.

Pelee Island website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ontario islands ontario getaways pelee island
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

Canada has issued travel warnings for 7 sun destinations, including Jamaica, Cuba & Mexico

Travelling in the next couple of months? Get informed. ⚠️

Costco revealed the location and opening date for a new unique store in Canada

The new warehouse is a first for this province!

This stunning Toronto park is 22 times bigger than Central Park and it's a winter wonderland

You can wander along beautiful trails.

This all-inclusive train trip from Toronto takes you to stunning mountains and sapphire lakes

No plane ticket needed.

We shopped for 11 essentials at grocery stores in Canada to find the cheapest basket

There is a difference of almost $83 between the most and least expensive totals. 👀

Parks Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario and you can make almost $90,000

The positions are at a national park and a marine conservation area. 🌳🌊

8 super romantic small towns in Ontario with cozy cafes and fairy tale charm

Plan a getaway with your favourite person!

Ontario is home to the 'Caribbean of the North' and it's full of turquoise water islands

It has some of the world's "best freshwater swimming."

Canada has a secret Grand Canyon with a majestic waterfall and it's a road trip from Ontario

You can skip the flight to Arizona!

This Ontario spot is a summer oasis with 100 km of turquoise shoreline and 15 dreamy beaches

Time to plan that warm-weather escape!