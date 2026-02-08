This dreamy Ontario island with warm water beaches is the 'Key West of Canada'
It's a stunning spot for a summer escape.
You don't need to get on a plane to enjoy some Florida vibes this summer. This dreamy Ontario island is serving up tons of tropical charm, and it's a gorgeous spot for a warm-weather escape.
Perched on the shining waters of Lake Erie, this breathtaking natural wonder offers hidden beaches, wildlife, vineyards, and more.
Pelee Island is "one of Canada's best-kept secrets" and a beautiful destination to explore.
Located 90 minutes by ferry from Leamington in the Western Basin of Lake Erie, the island is like a little slice of paradise without leaving the province.
Because Lake Erie is so shallow, Pelee Island enjoys a warmer microclimate and a long growing season. With an average temperature of 9.8°C and nearly 200 frost-free days a year, it's sunnier and milder than much of Canada.
Sitting on the same latitude as northern California's wine country, and further south than 27 U.S. states, Pelee Island has earned the nickname "The Key West of Canada."
You can enjoy warm-water beaches, scenic trails, and more for a dreamy summer outing.
The island is also known as "the birthplace of winemaking in Canada," so you'll want to stop by Pelee Island Winery, "Canada's Southernmost Estate Winery," according to the website.
While you're there, you can enjoy stunning vineyard views, dig into flatbread, and sip on some refreshing drinks.
There are endless outdoor adventures to enjoy on the island. You can explore both Fish Point Nature Reserve and Lighthouse Point Provincial Nature Reserve, where you'll find beautiful lake views and scenic trails.
You can also learn about the island's past at the Pelee Island Heritage Centre, or take a dip in the shallow waters at East Park Beach.
Pelee Island is home to the "best of Lake Erie beaches," according to Discover Pelee Island, where you can relax on soft sand and splash in warm waters.
In addition to East Park Beach, you can find sandy shores at Sunrise Beach and Brown's Beach.
There are several inns and cottages where you can book an overnight stay if you're planning a longer escape.
According to the Township of Pelee, ferry service to the island is typically available from April until early December. Many businesses are seasonal, so it's best to visit between May and October.
If you're looking for some Florida vibes without leaving the province, the "Key West of Canada" is the place to be.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.