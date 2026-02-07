Ontario is home to the 'Caribbean of the North' and it's full of turquoise water islands
It has some of the world's "best freshwater swimming."
Craving a Caribbean getaway? You don't need to book a flight to experience dreamy islands, crystal waters, and vacation vibes. This Ontario destination offers all this and more, and is a beautiful spot for a warm-weather escape.
Known as the "Caribbean of the North," the region is home to endless islands, several beaches, quaint villages, and tons of outdoor adventures.
You can feel like you've jetted off to a faraway land, without leaving the province.
The Thousand Islands is a picturesque destination on the St. Lawrence River and Eastern Lake Ontario areas, nestled along the Canada-U.S. border.
According to its tourism website, it's a "sightseer's paradise" home to castles, lighthouses, rich history, and more.
Despite its name, there are actually 1,864 islands dotted around the shining waters.
You can cruise around the islands, enjoying the sights and natural landmarks.
Some top attractions to visit include Boldt Castle, the Brockville Railway Tunnel, Thousand Islands Playhouse, 1000 Islands Tower, and Fort Henry.
If you're into diving, the Thousand Islands is the place to be. According to 1000 Islands Tourism, the area is known as the "Caribbean of the North" and offers 100 feet of visibility for divers.
You can explore a few of the region's 1,800 shipwrecks, some of which date back to the War of 1812, or swim past billion-year-old underwater mountains.
The St. Lawrence's crystal-clear waters offer some of the "best freshwater swimming in the world," and you can find dreamy beaches at spots like Charleston Lake, Joel Stone Beach, and Brown's Bay.
It's also worth exploring some of the area's quaint towns and historic cities. Kingston, Gananoque, and Brockville are just a few of the unique communities nestled in the region.
If you're looking for crystal waters, dreamy islands, and stunning natural wonders without a lengthy flight, Ontario's "Caribbean of the North" is worth a road trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.