Here's how much money Canadian athletes get for winning medals at the 2026 Olympics
Team sport athletes don't have to share prize money. 👀🥇
Canadian athletes will get money for every medal they win at the 2026 Olympics.
The performance awards pay thousands of dollars to Olympians with Team Canada!
There are many Team Canada athletes competing at the Milano Cortina Olympics, which run from February 6 to February 22, 2026.
Canadian athletes get performance awards through the Athlete Excellence Fund for winning Olympic gold, silver or bronze medals.
The Athlete Excellence Fund is the Canadian Olympic Committee's support and reward program.
Eligible athletes will receive a monetary award for each medal won at the Olympic Games.
If athletes are competing in multiple events and win multiple medals, they will get award money for each medal.
There are both team and individual sports in the Olympics, but that doesn't affect the Canadian Olympic Committee's Athlete Excellence Fund awards.
Performance awards are the same whether the athlete is from a team sport or an individual sport.
So, for example, if the Canadian women's ice hockey team wins gold, silver or bronze at Milano Cortina, the award money won't be split between all the players. Each player will get the full individual amount.
Athletes competing with Team Canada get $10,000 for bronze medals and $15,000 for silver medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
But athletes who win gold medals get paid $20,000 through the Canadian Olympic Committee's Athlete Excellence Fund.
Canadian athletes get the same amount of money for winning medals at the Winter and Summer Olympics.
Also, the Athlete Excellence Fund provides funding of $5,000 for performances at World Championships and equivalent competitions during non-Olympic years.
That's to help support living, training, and competition expenses.